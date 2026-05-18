Posts circulating on TikTok and X on Monday claimed that former Enhypen member Heesung is preparing a solo debut under the stage name Evan, although BELIFT LAB and HYBE have not confirmed the reports. The content appeared through short-form videos, edited promotional images and announcement-style graphics shared across multiple social media accounts referencing a reported debut rollout.

Several uploads used stylised layouts resembling entertainment promotional material and included captions referencing a solo transition linked to Heesung. The posts circulated across re-post pages, fan discussion accounts and compilation videos on TikTok and X throughout Monday.

Former Enhypen Member Heesung Background and Career

Heesung debuted as a member of Enhypen under BELIFT LAB following the survival programme I-LAND. Since debut, the group has released multiple projects, participated in international tours and appeared at global music events connected to K-pop promotions.

Enhypen has maintained group activities under HYBE and BELIFT LAB management through album releases, performances and promotional schedules. Public-facing group content connected to Enhypen continues to reference Heesung alongside current member activities.

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Mixed Reactions Across Social Media Platforms

Users on TikTok and X posted reactions referencing the circulating Evan claims and reported solo debut announcement linked to Heesung.

One TikTok user commented: 'i am NOT calling bro EVAN'.

Another user wrote: 'Forever calling him heeseung'.

A separate comment stated: 'Ex enhypen member'.

One user added: 'someone said ''Evantually Hee Leeft the group'''.

Another TikTok user commented: 'Yall! Heeseungs English name is 'EVAN' it goes back to when he is a child! please respect him'.

One user asked: 'Isnt he coming back to enhypen'?

Another comment read: 'I love heeseung and enhypen but you guys have to accept that he's not gonna come back to enhypen, he's officially a solo artist'.

Another TikTok user commented: 'Still not over it, it's hurt sm being an engenes got 6'.

What Evan Solo Debut Claims Could Mean for Enhypen

Posts circulating online present Evan as Heeseung's solo identity following his departure from Enhypen, with uploads referencing promotional activity outside group schedules. Captioned graphics and re-posted announcement templates describe Evan as a solo act linked to his post-group career under a revised artist identity.

The circulating posts also reference Enhypen in relation to Heeseung's former group status, while framing the Evan rollout as part of his transition into solo promotions. Additional uploads repeat the same material across TikTok and X using stylised announcement formats and edited promotional templates.

How the Announcement Claims Shocked Fans Online

The reported Evan announcement spread across TikTok and X through re-post pages, fan accounts and short-form video compilations. Multiple uploads used edited posters, mirrored graphics and stylised announcement captions resembling entertainment debut campaigns.

Comment sections across re-posted uploads included reactions discussing the reported stage name change, possible solo direction and Heesung's future involvement with Enhypen activities. Several uploads accumulated re-posts and stitched responses across fan discussion pages during continued circulation of the claims online.

Agency Verification Status

BELIFT LAB and HYBE have not issued any statement confirming a solo debut, stage name change or group departure linked to the circulating Evan claims. No verified press releases, roster updates or official promotional schedules reference Evan as an active project connected to Heesung.