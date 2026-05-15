Selena Gomez's famously polished celebrity image has collided with a surprisingly relatable food confession after husband Benny Blanco revealed that the singer has the 'diet of a five-year-old', a comment that visibly stunned wellness mogul Gwyneth Paltrow during a live podcast taping.

The candid exchange, which quickly went viral online, unfolded during a recording of Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Goop' podcast in West Hollywood, where Blanco offered fans an unexpectedly blunt glimpse into Gomez's eating habits.

Benny Blanco's Confession Stuns Gwyneth Paltrow

According to attendees and multiple entertainment reports, Blanco jokingly told Paltrow that Gomez gravitates toward unhealthy comfort food rather than nutrition-focused meals.

Selena 'has the diet of a five-year-old child,' Blanco reportedly said during the conversation. He added that the singer enjoys 'whatever is bad for your diet', including burgers, fries, and fast-food breakfasts.

The moment that triggered the biggest reaction came when Blanco revealed what Gomez had allegedly eaten earlier that same morning.

'This morning I walked in, and she was eating Jack in the Box at 6:45 in the morning,' he said during the taping.

Paltrow, whose wellness empire Goop has long promoted clean eating and health-conscious lifestyles, reportedly reacted with visible disbelief before joking: 'This is NOT Goop approved!'

Fast Food, Fries And 'Whatever Is Bad For Your Diet'

Blanco's remarks rapidly spread across social media because they sharply contrasted with Gomez's public image as the billionaire founder of Rare Beauty and one of Hollywood's most commercially successful entertainers.

Reports from the live taping suggested Gomez particularly enjoys burgers, fries, pizza, and fast-food meals from the American chain Jack in the Box.

Blanco also reportedly claimed that Gomez 'doesn't really like fruits or vegetables,' adding that healthier dishes often go unfinished.

Ironically, Blanco admitted there is one wellness-focused exception: Paltrow's own Goop Kitchen meals.

Why The Story Blew Up Online

The viral response was fuelled partly by the culture clash embedded in the exchange itself.

Paltrow has spent years cultivating a reputation as one of Hollywood's most recognisable wellness advocates through Goop, a brand closely associated with clean eating, detox culture, and premium health trends.

Gomez, meanwhile, has increasingly positioned herself as relatable and transparent, particularly regarding body image and health pressures in the entertainment industry.

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Fans Praise Gomez's Relatability

Rather than triggering backlash, much of the online reaction centred on how relatable fans found Gomez's food preferences.

Social media users praised the singer for appearing authentic and unconcerned about maintaining unrealistic celebrity wellness standards. Many fans also pointed out that Gomez has consistently projected a more grounded and candid public image compared with some Hollywood peers.

Is this supposed to be a news?? Selena herself has said she likes fast food and eat junks what's the issue here??? — Blessing (@dahgirlbee) May 14, 2026

Leave her alone 🙄 — calling..🇵🇸 (@RevivalRit) May 14, 2026

Gomez Has Long Pushed Back Against Body Scrutiny

The renewed attention around Gomez's eating habits also connects to wider discussions about celebrity body image and online scrutiny.

Over the years, Gomez has repeatedly spoken about the pressure women in entertainment face regarding appearance, weight, and unrealistic beauty expectations. The singer, who lives with lupus, has previously explained that medication can affect her body and weight fluctuations.

In a widely shared 2023 livestream, Gomez addressed criticism about her appearance directly, telling fans: 'Not a model, never will be.'

Those earlier comments resurfaced online following Blanco's podcast appearance, with many supporters arguing that Gomez's openness around food and body image is part of why audiences continue to connect with her.