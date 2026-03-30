Sophie Turner has temporarily halted filming on Amazon MGM Studios' new Lara Croft Tomb Raider series after sustaining what her team has described as a minor injury during production, with shooting paused from 30 March 2026 while the star recovers.

The news came after months of intense preparation for the role, which began with principal photography on 15 January 2026. The live‑action adaptation of the hit video game franchise is one of Amazon MGM's flagship projects, intended to reboot the Lara Croft character for television audiences with Sophie Turner in the lead.

The Game of Thrones alum is stepping into the combat boots once worn on screen by Angelina Jolie, this is the same project that has been quietly building momentum behind the scenes, led creatively by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, a representative for Sophie Turner tried to calm speculation, stressing that the pause is precautionary rather than a sign of deeper trouble. The rep said; 'Sophie Turner recently experienced a minor injury. As a precaution, production has briefly paused to allow her time to recover. We look forward to resuming production as soon as possible.'

Amazon MGM Studios has hit pause on 'Tomb Raider' while star Sophie Turner recovers from an injury. https://t.co/CINP0Io2ad — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 30, 2026

According to reports, the decision to shut down filming was taken swiftly, with sources quoted on 30 March suggesting that the production expects to be back up and running in around two weeks. An unnamed insider told Page Six that crew members will continue to be paid while cameras are not rolling, a detail that, in an industry of precarious contracts, matters just as much to the mood on set as the fate of its headline star.

Sophie Turner Injury Linked To Pre‑Existing Back Problem

Sophie Turner had already flagged that the physical demands of Tomb Raider were testing her limits. Speaking in January on Radio Andy's The Julia Cunningham Show, she explained that her training regime for the role began long before filming. 'We've been doing eight hours a day, five days a week, since February last year of training, so it's been a lot,' she said.

That 'lot' appears to have come with a cost. An insider quoted by The Sun claimed the latest setback is connected to an existing condition rather than a freak accident on set. 'Sophie has been throwing herself into the role, but the gruelling physicality of being Lara Croft has meant she has pushed her body too far,' the source alleged.

Turner herself had revealed in that same radio interview that she had only recently discovered she was dealing with 'a perpetual back problem,' apparently uncovered during her transformation into the acrobatic archaeologist.

'I've learned I have a perpetual back problem, but I also realised that it's much easier to kind of build muscle if you've ever worked out before in your life, which I never had, so it has taken me months and months and months to get into good shape. That's what I've learned,' she said.

Tomb Raider Production Regroups As Sophie Turner Recovers

While Sophie Turner focuses on recovery, work on Lara Croft Tomb Raider has not completely ground to a halt. The production, steered creatively by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is understood to be using the downtime to press on with prep work. That typically means everything from refining stunt choreography to set builds and script tweaks, the sort of behind‑the‑curtain graft that rarely makes headlines but keeps a series on schedule once its lead actor is back in harness.

For Turner, the role marks a shift into full‑throttle action territory after years best known as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones and later work in the X‑Men films. She has been candid about embracing a very different physicality this time. On the radio, she noted with a hint of dry humour that one of the pleasures of Tomb Raider has been learning to dish out screen violence instead of merely enduring it. It has been, she said, 'nice to learn to throw a punch and not just take it.'

How easily will Sophie Turner's back hold up once filming resumes. Will stunt work need rethinking to protect her health. Those decisions will likely be taken quietly, between producers, medics and Turner herself, far from the noise of fan speculation and industry gossip.