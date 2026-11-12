Animal rescuers in Missouri have been left devastated by the condition of an emaciated pit bull named Valkyrie, who was found struggling to survive after apparently spending an extended period without proper food or care. The brown dog arrived at Stray Rescue of St. Louis severely underweight, covered in fleas and suffering from several medical problems.

Her recovery has since offered a glimmer of hope, with rescuers reporting improvements after treatment and preparing to move her into a foster home.

A Veterinarian's Gentle Gesture Brings an Emotional Breakthrough

Valkyrie's initial examination revealed the extent of her physical suffering. She weighed just 33 pounds (15kg), despite an estimated healthy weight of approximately 50 pounds (23kg). Her ribs and hip bones were clearly visible, while her skull appeared sunken around her eyes.

The situation became even more distressing when she vomited rubbish and pieces of plastic during the examination. Rescuers suspected she had been swallowing whatever she could find on the streets in a desperate attempt to obtain calories.

She was also suffering from a flea infestation, excessively long claws and a tumour on one of her mammary glands. Her medical condition required attention, although rescuers did not establish how long she had been without proper care.

Despite her frightened demeanour, veterinarian Dr Ortiz managed to establish an emotional connection with the dog by gently approaching her and kissing her on the nose.

Valkyrie closed her eyes, sighed and gradually leaned towards the people caring for her.

'She was unsure of us [at] first, but started to lean into affection in no time at all', Stray Rescue of St. Louis (SRSL) explained. 'She craves it.'

The organisation subsequently reported encouraging progress following treatment. Valkyrie became stable enough to leave the shelter for a foster home, where she could continue recovering before eventually being placed in a permanent home.

Her experience also highlights the importance of fostering in animal rescue. Temporary homes allow vulnerable dogs to recover in a quieter environment while receiving individual attention, veterinary care and opportunities to become comfortable around people.

Valkyrie's Story Echoes Other Neglected Dog Rescues

Valkyrie's experience is not an isolated example of dogs surviving extreme deprivation before receiving help from animal welfare organisations.

In September 2026, a dog named Rocky was rescued in Philadelphia after being discovered inside a rubbish bag in the Germantown neighbourhood. He was severely emaciated and dehydrated, and initially struggled to lift his head.

GoodBoy Dog Recovery arranged emergency veterinary treatment, while foster carer Colleen Bell helped oversee his recovery. Rocky subsequently began eating, drinking and regaining his strength, offering another example of how coordinated rescue efforts can give severely neglected animals a second chance.

Another case involved Apple, an approximately nine-year-old Yorkshire Terrier discovered at the bottom of a rubbish chute in Washington DC in January 2026. She was severely underweight, had overgrown nails and struggled to walk. Following treatment and foster care, her mobility improved and she began seeking affection from her rescuers.

For Valkyrie, the immediate priority remains restoring her health and ensuring she receives the attention she needs. Although her recovery is not complete, her response to Dr Ortiz's affection has given her rescuers reason to remain hopeful.