Actor Ravi Patel's emotional revelation on Fox's reality show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test has brought viewers to tears after he opened up about the tragic loss of his newborn daughter. The episode, which aired this week, has quickly gone viral as Patel shared how the devastating event changed his life forever.

Ravi Patel Opens Up on 'Special Forces'

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at Special Forces, actor and filmmaker Ravi Patel shared a deeply personal story about losing his baby daughter, Saachi. The Meet the Patels star revealed that Saachi was born in February 2023 but passed away just five days later.

Speaking through tears, Patel told instructors that his daughter had suffered from meconium aspiration syndrome, a rare but serious condition that occurs when a newborn inhales a mixture of meconium and amniotic fluid into the lungs. The heartbreaking admission left both the directing staff and fellow recruits visibly moved.

'That was the worst time in my life,' Patel said, recalling the trauma his family endured. He added that the experience left a lasting mark not only on him but also on his wife, actress Mahaley Patel, and their older daughter, Amelie.

A Family's Tragedy

The actor revealed that Saachi's short life began with complications that quickly escalated. Despite the efforts of medical teams, she was unable to recover. Patel described how their family spent every possible moment with her during those five days in hospital.

In a poignant detail, he shared that the hospital where Saachi was treated was located directly across from Amelie's school, a daily reminder of their loss. Patel said the proximity intensified the pain but also strengthened their bond as a family.

'We got the results back that her brain had been... you know, that we may need to make a hard choice,' he said. 'I said, "Alright, I want my daughter." Went across the street, got my daughter, we hung out together with Saachi, cried together, all that stuff.'

The Emotional Weight of 'Special Forces'

The Fox reality series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test challenges celebrities to endure extreme military-style training designed to push them to their limits both physically and mentally. For Ravi Patel, the experience became a way to test his resilience and outlook on life following his family's loss.

In an interview with TV Insider, Patel said the show was 'the best experience of my life', explaining that he was often scolded by the directing staff for joking around but insisted that humour was part of how he coped with pressure. He shared that the intense environment helped him appreciate discipline, teamwork, and perspective in new ways.

From Grief to Resilience

Ravi Patel, best known for Meet the Patels and television roles in Grandfathered and Animal Control, has long balanced humour with heartfelt storytelling. His openness on Special Forces has been widely praised online, with fans commending his courage to share something so personal on national television.

Patel's story has also sparked renewed awareness about meconium aspiration syndrome, which affects a small percentage of newborns each year. Viewers have taken to social media to express condolences and admiration for the actor's honesty, with many describing the moment as one of the most emotional scenes of the series.