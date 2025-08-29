Emma Stone's bold declaration of belief in extraterrestrial life during the Venice Film Festival premiere of Bugonia spotlights how this black comedy could reshape perceptions of aliens amid rising public fascination with UFOs and intelligent beings beyond Earth.

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia reimagines the 2003 South Korean cult film Save the Green Planet! as a sci-fi thriller infused with dark humour. The story follows two conspiracy-obsessed young men who kidnap a powerful CEO, convinced she is an alien plotting Earth's destruction.

This premise taps into growing trends where a significant share of Americans now believe UFOs are likely alien craft. The film had its world premiere on 28 August 2025 at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, generating early buzz with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score from initial reviews.

It opens in select US theatres on 24 October 2025, with a wider release on 31 October. Distributed by Focus Features, Bugonia is positioned as an awards-season contender following Lanthimos and Stone's previous success with Poor Things.

Emma Stone Shaves Head, Embraces Alien Role in Bugonia's Wild Plot

Stone stars as Michelle Fuller, the enigmatic CEO whose abduction drives the narrative's chaos. Her performance, shot in confined spaces and featuring a shaved head, delivers the raw intensity fans expect from Lanthimos collaborations. Jesse Plemons plays Teddy Gatz, a beekeeper-turned-conspiracist leading the kidnapping duo.

Aidan Delbis portrays Don, Plemons' partner in paranoia, while Stavros Halkias and Alicia Silverstone round out key roles, adding layers to the film's satirical edge. Stone, producing alongside Ari Aster, described working with Lanthimos as 'freeing,' allowing her to explore unhinged characters that mirror real-world alien obsessions.

During promotion, Stone openly affirmed her belief in aliens, citing astronomer Carl Sagan's philosophy. 'The idea that we're alone in this vast expansive universe... is a pretty narcissistic thing. So, yes, I'm coming out and saying it: I believe in aliens,' she stated. Her personal revelation humanises the film's themes, blending fiction with 2025's surging interest in extraterrestrial life.

Bugonia Explores 2025's Surging Alien Belief Trends and Statistics

Public fascination with aliens has intensified, with 65% of Americans believing intelligent life exists elsewhere, according to a 2021 Pew Research survey that holds steady into 2025 trends. Lanthimos emphasised Bugonia's timeliness, stating: 'This film says this is happening now. Humanity is facing a reckoning... with denial of all these things.'

Key data highlights the shift:

These statistics contextualise Bugonia's plot, showing how films like this can both reflect and influence cultural views on extraterrestrial threats.

On X, users buzz about Stone's comments. One post from @FilmUpdates shared first-look images, garnering over 1,300 likes: 'First look at Yorgos Lanthimos' 'BUGONIA'... In theaters October 31.'

First look at Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘BUGONIA’, starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons



It follows 2 conspiracy-obsessed men who kidnap a major CEO, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying Earth.



In theaters October 31. pic.twitter.com/Gwhv9Xqjwi — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 26, 2025

Another from @DiscussingFilm highlighted the teaser, sparking discussions on alien paranoia.

First teaser for Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘BUGNOIA’ reveals Emma Stone as a CEO who is kidnapped by a conspiracy theorist played by Jesse Plemons.



See the full footage description: https://t.co/BbLDfisoG5 pic.twitter.com/A8Q6F7iKTr — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 2, 2025

How Bugonia's Cast Delivers Emotional Depth to Alien Conspiracy Drama

Plemons, reuniting with Lanthimos after Kinds of Kindness, brings vulnerability to his fanatic role. 'I'm almost afraid to trust my own eyes after this,' he might echo in character, capturing the human fear driving abductions. Stone's CEO embodies corporate power clashing with absurdity, her emotional range already earning early Oscar whispers.

Bugonia not only entertains but challenges viewers to question isolation in the cosmos, backed by verifiable data showing belief in extraterrestrials as a mainstream 2025 phenomenon.