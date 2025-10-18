A new queen has claimed the golden crown. Emma Tiglao of Philippines was crowned Miss Grand International 2025 during the spectacular grand coronation night on Saturday, 18 October, besting 76 other delegates from around the globe.

In an emotional moment on stage, a tearful Emma received the coveted crown from outgoing queen Christine Juliane "CJ" Opiaza of the Philippines, officially beginning her reign as a global ambassador for the pageant's 'Stop the War and Violence' campaign.

Throughout the competition, Emma was a standout, impressing the judges and fans alike with her powerful stage presence and eloquent communication skills. Her compelling answer in the final question-and-answer segment is believed to have sealed her victory.

The final court was composed of:

1st Runner-Up: Thailand

Thailand 2nd Runner-Up: Spain

Spain 3rd Runner-Up: Ghana

Ghana 4th Runner-Up: Venezuela

The 13th edition of the pageant kicked off with a high-energy opening number featuring all 77 candidates in metallic outfits. The competition was then narrowed down to a Top 20, which included the winner of the online poll for "Country's Power of the Year."

Emma is expected to spend the next year based in Thailand, travelling the world to promote the organization's advocacy. Her victory marks the second time Philippines as won the prestigious Miss Grand International title.

The Unwavering Dream of Emma Tiglao

It was a dream more than a decade in the making, a journey marked by near-misses and a quiet determination that refused to fade. On Saturday, 18 October, that long-held dream became a dazzling reality as Emma Mary Tiglao of the Philippines was crowned Miss Grand International 2025, securing a historic back-to-back victory for her country on the global stage in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a powerful and symbolic moment, the Philippines' outgoing queen, CJ Opiaza, passed the golden crown to her compatriot. For Tiglao, a 30-year-old journalist and pageant veteran, it was the culmination of a relentless pursuit. She captured the hearts of the world not only with her regal presence but with a voice sharpened by her profession and a spirit defined by resilience, proving that some destinies are not given, but earned.

For Emma Tiglao, the path to the crown was anything but easy. She is the embodiment of perseverance, a true pageant veteran whose career is a masterclass in resilience. Her story began in 2012 at Mutya ng Pilipinas, where she finished as 1st Runner-up. She faced further setbacks, placing in the Top 15 at Binibining Pilipinas 2014 and as 4th Princess at Miss World Philippines 2015. Her first major national victory came in 2019 when she was crowned Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental, which led to a Top 20 finish at the international pageant in Egypt.

After announcing a hiatus from pageantry in 2022, many assumed her quest was over. But in 2025, she returned with renewed purpose, capturing the Miss Grand Philippines title before conquering the international stage. Her journey is a powerful testament that setbacks are merely stepping stones for a truly determined spirit.