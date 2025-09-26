After being away from the camera and interviews for a very long time, Emma Watson recently broke her streak by appearing on life coach Jay Shetty's podcast 'On Purpose,' where she spoke about Harry Potter days, Hollywood, her insecurities as a public person and her love life.

After the episode aired, the actress was all over the headlines around the world, and fans and critics alike could not help but revisit her comments about describing herself as 'self-partnered' in a 2019 British Vogue interview. 'I call it being self-partnered,' Watson said in 2019. Now, she has clarified, 'It's not necessarily about celebrating being single. It's about me figuring out how to care for myself better – maybe quite well, actually – and taking pride in that.'

The term has since gone viral again, sparking debates on whether it's empowering, cringeworthy, or quietly revolutionary. But what does being 'self-partnered' actually look like in practice?

Self-Partnered: More Than Just Single

So what does the mindset involve? According to experts, self-partnering, at its core, is about committing to your own well-being, growth, and authenticity before or alongside any romantic relationship. It's about treating yourself with the same intentionality you'd give a partner.

Here are seven qualities that, according to dating and relationship experts, define what it really means to be self-partnered:

1. You Are Whole on Your Own

Self-partnered individuals don't rely on a partner to feel complete. Instead, they see relationships as a complement to an already fulfilling life.

2. Radical Self-Awareness

Through reflection and self-discovery, you identify your values, goals, and boundaries without needing external validation.

3. High Self-Esteem

Rather than chasing approval, your worth comes from within, which is a foundation that helps avoid unhealthy dynamics.

4. Intentional Self-Care

This could be as simple as cooking a good meal for yourself or booking a solo trip. The key is showing up for yourself with care and consistency.

5. Prioritisation of Growth

Without centring your life on a romantic partnership, you gain more space to focus on creativity, career, or personal development.

6. Resilience and Independence

By leaning on community and inner strength rather than one person, you cultivate independence and avoid codependency.

7. Authentic Connection

When you're not pressured to 'couple up,' your friendships and romantic ties can be more honest and aligned with your true self.

Why Watson's Words Resonated

Watson's comments came at a time when she was under intense media scrutiny for her dating life. She was rumoured to be seeing businessman Leo Robinton but insisted she was not in a committed relationship.

Her redefinition speaks to broader cultural conversations. As psychologist Bella DePaulo

points out, terms like 'self-partnered' or 'single at heart' challenge the stigma around unmarried individuals, particularly women, who still face social pressure to settle down by a certain age.

The Bigger Picture

The resurgence of Watson's words also taps into shifting attitudes toward relationships. Many young people are choosing to marry later, if at all. Surveys suggest growing acceptance of singlehood as a valid lifestyle, though stigma persists.

By calling herself 'self-partnered,' Watson unintentionally became a voice for a movement that challenges the notion of being single as a problem to be fixed. As she recently told Jay Shetty in their conversation, the societal pressure to marry is 'such a violence and such a cruelty,' one that denies people the chance to define fulfilment on their own terms.