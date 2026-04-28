Erika Kirk, chief executive of Turning Point USA and widow of the group's late founder Charlie Kirk, has spoken publicly for the first time about the Washington Hilton shooting, calling it a traumatic example of the 'evil in our country'. Her statement came after footage showed her tearful and shaking as Secret Service agents evacuated guests from the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

The incident unfolded in Washington DC on Saturday when an alleged gunman, identified by authorities as 31 year old Cole Tomas Allen, opened fire inside the hotel. President Donald Trump, senior officials and guests including Kirk were rushed out under armed guard as security teams moved to contain the chaos.

Erika Kirk Traumatised After Washington Hilton Shooting

The White House Correspondents' Dinner is usually a glossy night of speeches, jokes and political theatre. This year's event, held in the basement ballroom of the Washington Hilton, turned into a security emergency when Allen allegedly entered the venue armed with a shotgun and knives. Secret Service agents subdued him inside the hotel, and prosecutors now say he had gone there to target members of the Trump administration.

For many people, the human cost of that chaos first appeared in a short, shaky clip shared online. In the footage, Kirk is seen crying as she is escorted through a corridor, visibly distressed. At one point, through tears, she says: 'I just want to go home.'

WATCH: Erika Kirk in tears after shooting at White House Correspondents’ Dinner



‘I just want to go home’ pic.twitter.com/IXU4z4YhOe — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) April 26, 2026

Kirk had attended the dinner as a guest of Fox News. Later that night, Fox anchor Bret Baier told viewers he had seen her 'crying in the back hall, as you can imagine, after the assassination of her husband'. Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA, died earlier this year, leaving Erika Kirk to lead the organisation while still in mourning.

Other witnesses said FBI Director Kash Patel was seen comforting her during the confusion near the exits. It was a small, intimate moment set against a scene of armed agents, shouted instructions and a hotel suddenly thrown into panic.

Until Sunday evening, Kirk had not spoken publicly about the attack. She then posted a short statement on X that made clear how deeply the night had affected her.

'Saturday was yet another traumatic example of the evil in our country and the continued rise in political violence. I'm taking time to spend with my family. I will be joining The Charlie Kirk Show on Wednesday at 12 PM ET to briefly address what took place. Enough is enough,' she wrote.

Saturday was yet another traumatic example of the evil in our country and the continued rise in political violence. I’m taking time to spend with my family.



I will be joining The Charlie Kirk Show Wednesday at 12PM ET to briefly address what took place. Enough is enough. — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) April 27, 2026

The post read less like a polished statement than the words of someone still reeling. It also suggested that, for Kirk, the shooting was not just a moment of fear but part of a wider sense that political violence in America is becoming harder to ignore.

'Evil' Attack And The Shooter's Anti-Trump Manifesto

Read more 'Fake' Erika Kirk Faces 'Despicable' Allegations Over 'Staged' PR Video Following Hilton Shooting 'Fake' Erika Kirk Faces 'Despicable' Allegations Over 'Staged' PR Video Following Hilton Shooting

As Kirk processed the attack, investigators were trying to establish why it happened. President Trump told reporters the suspect had left behind what he described as a manifesto expressing anger at the administration.

On Sunday, acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche said early evidence pointed to a political motive. He described Allen as 'armed to the teeth' with a shotgun and knives, and said preliminary findings suggested he was 'after administration officials'.

Officials have cited a note attributed to Allen that appeared to combine apology with justification. 'I don't expect forgiveness,' it said. 'Again, my sincere apologies.'

The note reportedly went on to say that 'administration officials (not including Mr. Patel): they are targets, prioritised from highest ranking to lowest'. That reference to Kash Patel, singled out for exclusion, has already become one of the most closely examined details in the case.

Allen also allegedly wrote: 'I experience rage thinking about everything this administration has done.' He then referred to a series of Trump era controversies, including the president's treatment of migrants at the now closed Alligator Alcatraz facility, the Pentagon's accidental destruction of an Iranian girls' school in the early stage of the Middle East war, and the killing of boaters in the Caribbean Sea.

Trump escaped unharmed and was later able to return to the hotel. Allen now faces three federal counts: attempting to assassinate the president of the United States, transporting a firearm across state lines, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. If convicted, he is likely to spend decades in prison.

Erika Kirk's 'Enough Is Enough' Warning After Shooting Trauma

Against that legal and political backdrop, Kirk's statement stands out for its rawness. She did not mention Allen by name or dwell on his motives. Instead, she placed the shooting within a broader pattern of political violence and what she called 'evil in our country'.

For a conservative activist who has just lost her husband and then found herself caught up in an attempted assassination attack, the line 'I'm taking time to spend with my family' carries clear emotional weight. Supporters may see it as a promise that she will speak when she is ready. Critics may view it as a political response to a national trauma.