Donald Trump has said US military pilots 'saw things you wouldn't believe' as his administration in Washington prepares to release long-classified UFO files, telling reporters on Wednesday 29 April that 'as much as we can' will be made public in the near future.

Talk of UFOs and government secrecy has haunted American politics for decades, rarely taken entirely seriously yet never fully going away. The latest remarks from Donald Trump follow years of periodic Pentagon disclosures and declassified videos, which have already nudged UFOs, now more soberly rebranded as 'unidentified aerial phenomena,' from fringe curiosity into something closer to an uncomfortable policy issue.

Trump's promise of wider declassification is likely to be seized on by believers and sceptics alike, even though he stopped well short of confirming what, if anything, the files are expected to prove.

Donald Trump Links UFO Files To Pilot Reports

Speaking from the White House during a livestreamed media briefing, Donald Trump said the US government was 'going to be releasing a lot of things from what we have' relating to UFOs, and insisted some of it would be 'VERY interesting' to the public.

He framed the expected disclosures around conversations he said he had with aviators, hinting at unexplained encounters in US airspace. 'They said they saw things you wouldn't believe!' Trump told those watching, adding, 'And you're gonna be reading about it.'

Pressed on timing, the president would only say the administration planned to act 'in the near future', and that officials were preparing to strip away layers of 'classified information' built up over 'decades.' There was no detail on which agencies were involved, what specific files might be included or how much material would remain redacted.

Nothing in Trump's comments confirms that the documents will reveal extraterrestrial craft or unknown technology. At this stage, what exactly is in those UFO files remains unverified, and his claims should be taken with caution until the material is released and independently assessed.

UFO Remarks Made With Artemis 2 Crew In The Room

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Unusually, Trump's UFO promise came with some of the most accomplished spacefarers on the planet standing just behind him. Members of NASA's Artemis 2 lunar crew were welcomed into the Oval Office and were present in the background throughout the televised briefing.

The president took time to praise the astronauts individually. Referring to NASA's Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, alongside Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, Trump said, 'It takes people like this to make our country great.' He went on, 'We're very proud of these people. They have unbelievable courage.'

The timing gave the whole event a slightly odd split-screen quality. On one side, the president nods toward long-rumoured UFO files and unexplained sightings by pilots. On the other hand, a crew of highly trained astronauts whose every move is tracked, measured and documented by space agencies and scientific teams.

Artemis 2, Trump noted, had flown a historic path. The mission, which launched on 1 April and returned on 10 April, carried its crew around the moon and back to Earth. According to the briefing, the astronauts travelled farther from the planet than any previous human expedition, surpassing the distance record set by Apollo 13 in 1970.

That reference to Apollo 13 was not accidental. Where that earlier mission had become synonymous with danger and improvisation, Artemis 2 was described as a controlled, meticulously planned journey, ferrying its crew safely out beyond previous limits and home again. It offered a neat contrast to the ambiguity surrounding UFOs, one set of objects in the sky measured down to the last bolt, the other defined precisely by how little is known.

The White House did not provide technical details of the UFO files under review, nor did NASA officials publicly link the Artemis programme to any of the unidentified sightings Trump alluded to. The president's remarks appeared more conversational than scripted, stitched into a broader celebration of American spaceflight and exploration.

Still, placing Donald Trump's UFO tease alongside a record-breaking lunar crew will only sharpen public interest. Until those UFO documents are actually published and scrutinised, little beyond Trump's own wording can be treated as solid fact, and claims about what they might show remain speculation rather than established truth.