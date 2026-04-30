Nancy Guthrie's apparent crime scene in Tucson, Arizona, may have been carefully 'staged' to disguise a killing carried out elsewhere, a leading forensic psychologist has claimed as the search for the 84‑year‑old mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie passes the 88‑day mark with no arrests and no confirmed breakthrough.

Nancy Guthrie 'Staged' Scene Theory Raises Disturbing Possibility

Speaking to TMZ, Dr Gary Brucato, a forensic psychologist described as a leading expert in his field, argued that the physical evidence around Nancy Guthrie's home does not necessarily prove she was attacked or taken from there at all.

Brucato drew particular attention to blood reportedly found at the front of the house and a back door left open. Taken together, he suggested, those details 'indicated that it was "staged".'

In his words, 'It is entirely possible that she was not actually taken from there or killed there. It's entirely possible that happened elsewhere and somebody staged blood in the front of the house, the door being opened in the back and so forth to give the impression of an abduction.'

He went further, floating the idea that what has widely been treated as a kidnapping might in fact be a homicide with a false trail left behind. According to his analysis, such deliberate manipulation suggests a 'mastermind' figure, someone capable of engineering a narrative around the supposed point of entry, struggle and escape to throw off detectives.

As of this reporting, none of this has been confirmed by law enforcement, and there has been no official endorsement of Brucato's theory.

Fears Grow Nancy Guthrie May No Longer Be Alive As Family Clings To 'Miracle' Hope

Brucato also acknowledged the question that has quietly haunted the case for months. He told TMZ he had reached the bleak view that the chances of Nancy Guthrie being alive are 'very low', given the time that has elapsed without contact, credible sightings or a ransom demand being made public.

That assessment runs alongside a painful realism now evident within the Guthrie family itself. Savannah Guthrie has spoken openly about living in limbo.

In a previous video message, she said the family 'still believe in a miracle' and 'still believe that she can come home', while also conceding that her mother may already be 'gone.'

Nancy Guthrie Investigation Focuses On Local 'Mastermind'

While Brucato has spoken about staging and manipulation, a separate group of former federal officials has focused on something far more prosaic: geography.

Appearing on The Fairfax Files podcast hosted by Michael Hershman, former FBI assistant director John Miller told listeners he believed the answer lies close to home.

Read more Ex-FBI Director Reveals Why Missing Nancy Guthrie Was Likely Targeted By Someone Local Ex-FBI Director Reveals Why Missing Nancy Guthrie Was Likely Targeted By Someone Local

'I think the answer is, and I think that the Guthrie family believes this too, the answer is right there. The answer is in Tucson,' he said, in comments cited by Parade.

Miller suggested the crime was likely 'hatched locally' by someone with familiarity with Nancy Guthrie's routines and surroundings.

He described her as 'relatively defenceless', an elderly woman living alone and 'unable to put up a lot of resistance', yet connected to 'someone with resources and money' through her high‑profile daughter.

In his experience, many kidnappings involve people with some prior link to the victim, whether a former employee, a contact of someone who worked for them or an individual who had legitimate access to the home or property.

'I don't think that this case is going to be vastly different,' he said, arguing that a local figure with enough regular contact around the house could have assessed security, movements and potential vulnerabilities over time.

Miller even floated the idea that any financial motive might have involved 'a lot of money' channeled through cryptocurrency, although no such demand has been disclosed publicly by investigators or the family.

Why Officials Are Keeping Key Nancy Guthrie Details Secret

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has previously said his department is still working closely with the FBI, laboratories around the United States and forensic examiners, including on 'thousands (of hours) of video footage we still have to sort through'.

Retired FBI special agent Steve Moore, speaking to NewsNation's Brian Entin, was even blunter about why key information is being withheld. Some details, he said, would 'probably light a fire on social media if the public knew these things and it would light a fire that would not be helpful.'

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her Tucson home on 31 January. Authorities believe she was abducted, and surveillance footage reportedly captured a masked individual near the property.

Since then, investigators from the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI have combed through thousands of hours of video and forensic material, yet her whereabouts remain unknown and no suspect has been publicly identified.