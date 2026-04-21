Israel is preparing to stage what organisers call the Middle East's largest LGBTQ+ festival, a four-day spectacle carved into the Dead Sea's stark landscape. Yet even before the first stage is built, 'Pride Land' has become entangled in a much sharper argument about war, image and power.

Set for 1 to 4 June 2026, 'Pride Land' aims to turn the Judean Desert into a temporary 'Pride City,' complete with 15 hotels, beach complexes and a central performance arena operating around the clock. Aaron Cohen, the festival's main producer and initiator, said, 'Pride Land is not just another festival, it's the biggest thing we've done here.'

Building A 'Pride City' Beyond Tel Aviv

For years, Tel Aviv has anchored Israel's global reputation as an LGBTQ+ destination, hosting one of the largest pride parades in the region. Pride Land pushes far beyond that model. The concept is immersive rather than episodic, designed to run continuously across four days and nights.

Organisers describe a site that blends nightlife with something more carefully packaged. Alongside headline performances and DJ sets, there will be cultural spaces, art installations and areas marketed as suitable for families. Children's activities, workshops and quieter zones are planned alongside the expected high-energy parties.

Cohen leans heavily on scale and risk to define the project.

'We chose to grow,' he said. 'To take an investment of millions, purchase entire hotels for 4 days, and build a city from scratch in the middle of the desert.'

His description of a 'living envelope of music and people' suggests a carefully curated environment where celebration never stops, whether visitors are arriving for a concert or a quiet daytime visit.

The line-up reinforces the domestic focus. Dana International, Harel Skaat, Ran Danker, Shahar Tabuch and Ivri Lider are all set to perform, alongside DJs drawn from Israel's LGBTQ+ scene. Jonathan Gadol, chief executive of X Production, positions the event as an addition rather than a replacement.

'Pride Land does not come to replace Tel Aviv's traditional Pride Parade,' he said, 'but rather to add to the community an event that is tailored to its development and is crafted from within the community with the community's people.'

'No Pride in Genocide!'

What makes this launch difficult to separate from its timing is the backdrop. As of April 2026, Israel remains engaged in a war in Gaza that has killed more than 72,560 people, injured about 172,300 people, according to health officials in the territory, following the Hamas-led attack on 7 October 2023.

The conflict has displaced nearly two million people in Gaza and drawn international scrutiny, including moves by the International Criminal Court's prosecutor to seek arrest warrants for leaders on both sides.

Against that reality, Pride Land is not being read simply as a cultural event. Critics have revived a long-standing accusation: pinkwashing. The term refers to the use of LGBTQ+ rights as a way to present a progressive image while deflecting attention from other policies, particularly towards Palestinians.

That argument has sharpened during the current war. Images circulated by Israeli government accounts in late 2023 showed soldiers in Gaza holding rainbow flags against the backdrop of destroyed buildings, framed as symbols of inclusion.

For some, the juxtaposition was jarring. In 2024, Phillip Ayoub, a professor of international relations at University College London, described the effect as a 'massive violation' for those who associate the flag with hard-won rights rather than military messaging.

Sa'ed Atshan, a scholar of peace and conflict studies, has argued that such imagery forms part of a broader communications strategy, presenting Israel as a 'gay haven' to international audiences. That framing, he suggests, shifts depending on who is watching. For critics, Pride Land sits squarely within that pattern, whether organisers intend it or not.

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A Community Split Across Borders

The reaction is not confined to activists or academics. It cuts through LGBTQ+ communities themselves, both in Israel and abroad. Palestinian queer voices have been particularly blunt.

'There is no pride in occupation,' said Rauda Morcos, a Palestinian human rights lawyer, echoing a slogan that has resurfaced repeatedly since the war began.

Others describe a more personal rupture. A Palestinian activist, speaking anonymously, said the sight of rainbow flags used in military contexts had altered what the symbol represents. For him, it no longer signals liberation but something far more unsettling when set against the destruction in Gaza.

These tensions are not abstract. They have played out in public disputes, from protests at LGBTQ+ events to clashes over symbols in places as distant as New York's Fire Island. The debate often circles back to a single uncomfortable point. Israel does offer greater legal protections for LGBTQ+ people than many of its neighbours, yet that fact sits uneasily alongside the experience of Palestinians, including queer Palestinians, who face the same bombardment and displacement as everyone else in Gaza.

Tourism, Timing And The Message Being Sent

For organisers, Pride Land is also an attempt to reposition Israel's tourism sector at a time when international travel has been hit by security concerns. The Dead Sea, long marketed for its natural landscape, is being reframed as a destination for large-scale events. Packages combining accommodation and festival access are expected to go on sale soon.

Pride Land is being sold as a space where everyone is welcome, a carefully constructed environment of inclusion in one of the region's most visually striking settings. Yet outside that perimeter, the political reality remains unresolved and intensely contested.