A shocking image of an Israeli soldier vandalising a statue of Jesus Christ in South Lebanon has gone viral. But is it real, or did someone use AI to generate the shocking picture? Now, the IDF has confirmed that they are currently investigating the truth behind the photograph and have vowed that they will take action once the unnamed soldier is identified.

Outrage Grows Over Image Of Soldier And Jesus Statue

The photograph was originally posted by Palestinian reporter Younis Tirawi on his official X account. Tirawi's post confirmed that the image was taken in southern Lebanon and that the man vandalising the statue is an Israeli soldier.

Tirawi also indicated that the statue belongs to the Christian town of Debel, who posted a photograph of the statue before it was vandalised. 'Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do (Luke 23:34)',' the page reportedly remarked in the post.

Lebanon |



An Israeli soldier smashing the head of a Jesus Christ statue during operations in southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/Sj1m16tj9q — Younis Tirawi | يونس (@ytirawi) April 19, 2026

Online reaction was swift. 'You don't have to be Christian to see what this represents: disrespect, dehumanization, and impunity,' one user commented. 'Actions like this fuel hatred far beyond any battlefield.'

'This guy literally had to go out of his way to do this. Disgusting,' another remarked.

'Let me get this straight, the statue was unharmed under hezbollah in southern lebanon and as soon as it was under israeli control they destroyed it?' another netizen wrote. 'And israelis are telling us hezbollah is the enemy of christians even though they were the ones who saved christians from ISIS?'

'Smashing Jesus' statue with a hammer in Lebanon. Trump, the "Christian" president, still all-in on Israel. Christian supporters quiet as usual when it doesn't fit the narrative,' one commented.

IDF Launches Inquiry Into Viral Photograph

It did not take long before officials caught wind of the viral post. Israel Defense Forces Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani, the official spokesperson for the IDF, responded to the post almost immediately.

The IDF is currently examining the reliability of the photograph.

If this is indeed a real, recent picture, these actions do not align with the IDF's values ​​and the behavior expected of IDF soldiers.



The incident will be investigated thoroughly and in depth, and if… — LTC Nadav Shoshani (@LTC_Shoshani) April 19, 2026

'The IDF is currently examining the reliability of the photograph,' Shoshani wrote. 'If this is indeed a real, recent picture, these actions do not align with the IDF's values ​​and the behaviour expected of IDF soldiers.'

'The incident will be investigated thoroughly and in depth, and if necessary, steps will be taken in accordance with the findings,' he added.

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For now, the IDF has not yet shared any update on the investigation. Some users have argued that the photograph could not be AI‑generated because it was originally shared by a journalist. Others countered that Tirawi could have been misled and might not have realised he was sharing an AI‑generated image. Either way, the image has already gone viral, with Tirawi's original post earning over 3.4 million views since it was posted on Sunday, April 19.

If verified, the IDF said the act would violate its values and expected standards of conduct. The image surfaced amid ongoing fighting and heightened scrutiny of soldier behaviour during operations in Lebanon, where clashes with Hezbollah and reports of civilian damage have already drawn international attention. The outcome of the IDF's review is still pending.