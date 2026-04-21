Boy George helped steal the spotlight at one of Eurovision's biggest annual pre-parties as the singer joined San Marino's Senhit on stage in London, while the United Kingdom's own 2026 entry continues to face harsh criticism online.

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The London Eurovision Party returned to HERE at Outernet over the weekend, bringing together a host of acts set to compete in this year's Eurovision Song Contest. The event has given fans an early glimpse of performances before the main competition begins in May.

This year, however, much of the reactions were focused on excitement over Boy George's surprise involvement and growing backlash around the UK's chances.

Boy George teams up with Senhit for San Marino

Boy George, one of Britain's most recognisable pop stars, appeared alongside Senhit, who is representing San Marino this year with the song 'Superstar.'

The duet marked a major live moment for the track and gave the small nation one of the weekend's most talked-about performances.

Fans inside the venue reportedly responded warmly, with flags waving throughout the crowd and many singing along.

The singer, best known as a member of Culture Club, remains a familiar figure to audiences across Europe and beyond, making his appearance grab attention in the competition.

UK entry Look Mum No Computer divides opinion

While San Marino enjoyed positive buzz, the UK's entry Look Mum No Computer has been met with a more mixed response.

The artist, known for his electronic style, is representing Britain at Eurovision 2026.

However, some online commentators have already branded the act 'boring,' with others questioning whether it can compete strongly against flashier entries.

Not all reactions have been negative. Supporters argue the project is different, inventive and distinctly British, with the potential to stand out once the full staging is revealed.

Eurovision countdown begins

The 2026 Eurovision Song Contest will take place at the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna on 16 May, with semi-finals scheduled earlier that week.

The London Eurovision Party featured performers from across the continent, including acts from Albania, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Italy, Malta, Moldova, Norway, Poland, Romania, Switzerland, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

For many fans, these preview events are the first real test of which songs connect with audiences beyond studio recordings.

Who is representing each country at the London Eurovision Party:

Albania - Alis

Austria - Cosmó

Belgium - Essyla

Bulgaria - Daria

Croatia - Lelek

Denmark - Søren Torpegaard Lund

Estonia - Vanilla Ninja

Finland - Linda Lampenius and Pete Parkkonen

Germany - Sarah Engels

Greece - Akylas

Italy - Sal Da Vinci

Latvia - Atvara

Lithuania - Lion Ceccah

Luxembourg - Eva Marija

Malta - Aidan

Moldova - Satoshi

Montenegro - Tamara Živković

Norway - Jonas Lovv

Poland - Alicja

Romania - Alexandra Căpitănescu

San Marino - Senhit and Boy George

Switzerland - Veronica Fusaro

Ukraine - Leléka

United Kingdom - Look Mum No Computer

With Boy George adding star appeal to San Marino's campaign and Britain already facing fierce debate, this year's Eurovision season is off to a dramatic start.

Whether Look Mum No Computer can silence critics on the main stage remains to be seen, but one thing is already clear: competition for headlines has already begun.