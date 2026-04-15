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Gal Gadot's Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been defaced in Los Angeles, with activists spray-painting the words 'Baby Killer' across the bronze emblem and attaching an anti-genocide sticker accusing Israeli snipers of targeting children. The vandals also changed the actress's surname to 'Greenstein', a move highlighting her Jewish heritage.

The incident has been linked to anti-genocide campaigners protesting Israel's actions in Gaza. Israeli tourists discovered the damage and cleaned it using their own supplies, restoring the star within hours. The event has reignited debates about celebrity involvement in the Israel-Gaza conflict and the limits of public protest.

Gal Gadot's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Vandalised by Anti-Genocide Activists

The star, awarded to Gal Gadot in a ceremony in March 2025 disrupted by pro-Palestine protests, was targeted in a deliberate act. Images show red graffiti and a poster reading 'Israeli snipers target children'.

#USA - Gal Gadot’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized, and an anti-genocide sticker was placed on it. pic.twitter.com/6iPjaXIvRN — Antifa_Ultras (@ultras_antifaa) March 29, 2026

The vandalism occurred on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a popular tourist spot. The perpetrators altered the name to reference the actress's family's original surname. Two Israeli visitors removed the graffiti and sticker in a matter of hours per The Jewish Chronicle. Police have made no arrests, and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has not commented in detail.

This is not the first time Gadot's star has drawn controversy, with the unveiling seeing clashes between demonstrators. The American Jewish Committee has condemned the act as contributing to a dangerous culture of antisemitism.

Gadot's Stance on Israel Fuels Ongoing Backlash

Gal Gadot, the Israeli actress best known for her role as Wonder Woman, served in the Israel Defence Forces before her Hollywood career. She has been a prominent voice in support of Israel since the Hamas attacks on 7 October 2023, posting messages of solidarity with victims and defending the country's right to self-defence.

Pro-Palestinian activists have criticised her for what they see as silence on the suffering in Gaza. The 'baby killer' label taps into accusations of complicity in alleged genocide. At the star ceremony last year, protesters held signs including'Snow White Supports Genocide', leading to a delayed start.

The recent vandalism continues this pattern of targeting figures associated with Israel. Gadot has not responded publicly, but the act has sparked discussions about entertainment and politics in the context of global conflicts.

Jewish Organisations Hit Back at 'Antisemitic' Act

Jewish organisations have condemned the defacement as antisemitic. The American Jewish Committee described it as 'exactly the kind of dangerous rhetoric and dehumanisation' that contributes to violence against Jews. They urged people of conscience to speak out against such incidents.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame has seen occasional vandalism before, but this case stands out due to the explicit targeting of Gadot's identity. Authorities in Los Angeles typically classify such acts as criminal damage, though investigations can be challenging without witnesses. The quick restoration by private individuals highlights community efforts to counter hate and maintain public spaces.

The incident has once again brought Gal Gadot's Hollywood Walk of Fame star into the public eye, with footage of the damage shared widely on social media platforms including a reel on Instagram. While the physical star has been returned to its pristine condition, the episode serves as a reminder of how deeply the Gaza conflict divides opinion in celebrity circles. No further incidents have been reported as of 15 April 2026.