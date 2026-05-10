Donald Trump could use a secret White House 'Doomsday Book' to censor the media, detain civilians and usher in what amounts to martial law if he returns to power, former senior US security official Miles Taylor has warned in a stark new intervention published in the UK on Friday 8 May.

Taylor is not a distant commentator. He served in Donald Trump's administration, ultimately becoming chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, before breaking ranks and publicly criticising his former boss. Writing in The i Paper and cited by US outlet Raw Story, he describes an obscure cache of emergency directives he says is effectively a presidential instruction manual for national catastrophe, created during the Cold War but, in his view, vulnerable to political abuse.

🚨 SHOCKING: THE WHITE HOUSE HAS A SECRET “DOOMSDAY BOOK” READY TO END AMERICA AS WE KNOW IT 🚨



Former Trump DHS Chief of Staff Miles Taylor just dropped a nuclear bomb:



A hidden stash of pre-written executive orders (PEADs) dating back to Eisenhower can let ANY president…… pic.twitter.com/CofZUaVi91 — Jack Danger (@JackDangerLIVE) May 9, 2026

Ex-DHS Chief Warns on Trump's 'Doomsday Book' Powers

Taylor says the secret collection, informally dubbed the 'Doomsday Book,' is stored in a secure location known to only a small circle of officials. It was first developed in the Eisenhower era, he writes, as part of continuity-of-government planning if Washington were destroyed in a nuclear attack. What concerns him now is not its existence, but who might one day turn its pages.

According to Taylor's account, the 'Doomsday Book' contains pre-drafted executive orders and legal frameworks that could be invoked during an extreme national emergency. These documents, he claims, are designed to allow a president to take 'extraordinary' steps to keep the country functioning under unimaginable strain.

Taylor's contention is that such authority, if placed in the wrong hands or triggered outside a genuine crisis, could be used to do things no Congress has voted for and no court has reviewed in advance. He lists the potential for censoring the press, detaining civilians, suspending communications networks and effectively imposing martial law as all falling within the outer edges of these plans, according to Raw Story's summary of his writing.

That is a heavy charge, and Taylor does not pretend it is hypothetical in his mind. 'After I served in Trump's administration, ultimately as chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, one of the possibilities that worried me most was that the wrong person would gain access to that book,' he writes.

Inside 'Magical Authorities' Taylor Fears Trump May Understand

Taylor's anxiety is sharpened by his impression of Trump's own attitude to presidential power while in office. He recalls hearing Trump refer to 'magical authorities' that would let him bypass legal constraints, although Taylor says the then president did not fully understand the range of powers available in the most extreme scenarios.

'The president himself ... did not fully understand the powers he possessed, I was told,' Taylor writes, arguing that this ignorance was, at the time, an odd source of comfort. In his earlier view, Trump could not weaponise tools he did not know existed.

Read more Donald Trump's Third Term? 22nd Amendment 'Hole' Could See President Return in 2028 Donald Trump's Third Term? 22nd Amendment 'Hole' Could See President Return in 2028

What has changed, in Taylor's eyes, is the passage of time. He suggests that Trump and figures around him have had years since leaving office to study the machinery of emergency rule that sits mostly out of public sight. 'Three years ago, my concern was that he did not fully appreciate the powers he might, in a nightmare scenario, be able to abuse,' he writes. 'Today, my concern is that he has decided to do so.'

The former official concedes that, for years, talk of hidden emergency powers and locked-away handbooks sounded like the stuff of potboiler thrillers. He now argues that the risk of a president reaching for those tools in a contentious political moment 'feels far from fantasy.'

In Taylor's framing, the danger is not that the 'Doomsday Book' exists. Successive US administrations, Republican and Democrat, have expanded and refined emergency authorities in the name of continuity planning. The danger, he insists, lies in the temptation to loosen the definition of 'emergency' itself and use that planning as a shortcut around democratic checks.

Officially, the White House has not confirmed the existence of a 'Doomsday Book' as described by Taylor, and the detailed contents of any such cache of directives remain classified. No current Trump representative is quoted in the reports responding directly to Taylor's claims, and there is, at this stage, no public documentary evidence to verify his description of specific powers. Nothing in his account has been independently corroborated, so his warnings should be treated with caution until more is placed on the record.

Even so, Taylor's central point lands with a bluntness that goes beyond bureaucratic quibble. 'This is no longer the stuff of cheap fiction,' he writes. 'But if we let it happen, American democracy would read like one.'