Experts in the UFO community are claiming that proof of alien life could emerge within weeks, not years. They point to what they describe as mounting evidence that extraterrestrials are already on Earth and say the secret will break the moment world leaders publicly acknowledge it. Those predictions are now being tied to the expected release of classified US defence documents, which Donald Trump has said will be made public 'very, very soon'.

Debate over UFOs and possible alien contact has intensified in recent years as governments, especially in the United States, have declassified some military footage and reports of unexplained aerial phenomena. Supporters say that steady release of official material has shifted the subject away from fringe conspiracy and into mainstream scrutiny. Against that backdrop, the latest claims go further, suggesting not only that aliens exist but that they are already living among humans and waiting for political cover to reveal themselves.

Why Some Believe Alien Life Will Be Confirmed Within Weeks

At the centre of the argument is a simple claim: the real obstacle to disclosure is not a lack of evidence but governments refusing to admit what they know. One of the loudest voices making that case is UFO and ghost hunter Robert Pulme, who says he has spent two decades investigating alleged encounters and believes state secrecy is the only thing blocking a dramatic shift in public understanding.

'There are very real signs that the world governments know more than they let the public know,' Pulme said. 'It is almost a certainty. Many in the UFO community share tips and sightings and it is clear from the evidence we collate, that aliens are very much a part of everyday existence as we know it.'

In Pulme's view, the expected release of long-sealed UFO files could become the tipping point. 'With the UFO files set to be opened, it could open the floodgates for the real truth to come out,' he said, arguing that once major powers begin sharing what is in their archives, other nations may feel pressure to follow.

Read more Trump Teases UFO File Dump as Tic Tac Sightings and Secret Pentagon Footage Fuels Frenzy Trump Teases UFO File Dump as Tic Tac Sightings and Secret Pentagon Footage Fuels Frenzy

Pulme and others are now focused on a specific political process. Trump has promised that 'very interesting documents' relating to UFOs will be released by the US Department of Defense. In February, he instructed Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to begin releasing files connected to 'alien and extra-terrestrial life'. Speaking to supporters last week, Trump said: 'This process is well under way, and we found many very interesting documents, I must say. The first releases will begin very, very soon.'

None of those documents has yet been published and their contents remain unknown. Until they are released, any claim that they will definitively confirm alien life remains speculative. Even so, for believers, the promised transparency is central to what they see as a civilisation-altering moment.

Pulme describes that possibility in almost apocalyptic terms. 'It could be massive. It could rock the world, and if the massive world powers start to announce their evidence, it could then lead to other countries following suit,' he said. 'And then who knows? It could lead to the aliens themselves confirming their existence. The world could change quite drastically, quite quickly. And we may only need to wait weeks.'

Are Aliens Already Here And What Would 'Disclosure' Look Like?

Behind the 'weeks, not years' claim sits an even more radical belief: that aliens are not distant visitors at all, but long-term residents of Earth. Within ufology, that idea is not new, but it has gained fresh attention from scientists and writers who argue reality may be stranger than the traditional flying saucer story suggests.

Astronomer Jacques Vallée, who co-developed the first computerised map of Mars for NASA in 1963, has previously argued that UFO phenomena may point to entities that exist not only on other planets but in parallel 'realities' or 'dimensions' that intersect with our own. The theory pushes the debate far beyond simple sightings and into questions of physics and consciousness that mainstream science has barely begun to address.

Alien enthusiast and author Anna Whitty has advanced an even more provocative theory. In her book UFO's: A Fundamental Truth, she suggests that what people call aliens may in fact be humans, albeit a highly advanced form that survived repeated catastrophes on Earth.

'I do think they've always been here,' Whitty has said. 'It is more likely that aliens come from somewhere under the sea or caves or something like that, rather than another planet. It makes sense, because there's a lot of evidence on the planet that there has been a massive cataclysm every few thousand years.' Her argument centres on hidden civilisations and lost technologies, ideas most mainstream experts reject.

Not necessarily aliens. I think there may have been a more advanced (than us) civilization on earth previously, but possibly a massive cataclysm set them/us back to the stone age. We might find people have been to the moon before and all sorts. Maybe! — Spartacus (@AnnaWhitty2) September 16, 2021

The central problem is that, despite the confident language about 'increasing evidence', very little of what is cited in support of alien life has been independently verified to scientific standards. Eyewitness accounts, blurred videos and selective snippets of declassified military footage create intrigue, but not a settled case. Until the new US files are released and openly scrutinised, claims of imminent proof of extraterrestrial life remain just that: claims.

For now, the promise from believers is straightforward. Wait a few weeks. If the documents fail to deliver the seismic proof they expect, the search for alien life will continue much as before, driven by curiosity, conviction and a lingering mistrust of the official line.