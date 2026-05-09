Donald Trump's long-trailed UFO disclosure landed in Washington and online on Friday, 8 May, when his administration and the Pentagon released a cache of previously unseen files. But Joe Rogan has already questioned whether the move was really about transparency or a distraction from the war in Iran.

The Pentagon has spent years declassifying material linked to so called unidentified anomalous phenomena across the US government. The new online archive, unveiled the same day Trump promoted it on social media, brings videos, photos and documents together in a single public portal. It also arrives at a politically awkward moment, with US forces still entangled in a conflict in Iran that many Americans never supported.

Rogan Questions the Timing

On Thursday's episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, recorded just before the files went live, Rogan pressed Republican congressman Tim Burchett on why the White House had suddenly accelerated the release.

'What doesn't totally make sense, is why now disclosure?' Rogan, 58, asked. He tied his scepticism directly to the situation in the Middle East. The war in Iran, he argued, was 'not going very well' and many Americans were 'very upset' by the conflict.

'A lot of people don't think we should've ever been involved in the first place and we need some good news,' Rogan continued. 'We need something to distract us, we need something to take our focus off.'

He stopped short of claiming there was proof of coordination between the Pentagon release and the political calendar. Even so, his point was clear. In his view, Trump's UFO disclosure looked suspiciously like a shiny spectacle dropped into a tense news cycle.

Nothing released so far shows that Trump personally timed the disclosure around developments in Iran, and the Department of Defense has said declassification has been under way for years. Still, Rogan's scepticism reflects a broader suspicion in Washington that spectacle is often used to redirect public anger.

Inside the Pentagon Release

On paper, the release is substantial. In a statement quoted by US outlets, the department said: 'The American people can now access the federal government's declassified UAP files instantly. The latest UAP videos, photos, and original source documents from across the entire United States government are all in one place, no clearance required.'

The archive reportedly contains more than 160 files covering over 400 incidents worldwide, stretching from the 1940s to cases as recent as last year. For UFO researchers, it is a significant new trove. For Trump, it is also a chance to claim he has done what earlier presidents would not.

'As for my promise to you, the Department of War has released the first tranche of the UFO/UAP files to the public for their review and study,' Trump, 79, wrote on Truth Social on Friday.

President Trump posts on Truth Social: As for my promise to you, the Department of War has released the first tranche of the UFO/UAP files to the Public for their review and study.



In an effort for Complete and Maximum Transparency, it was my Honor to direct my Administration… pic.twitter.com/bRIRmWFxP1 — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) May 8, 2026

'In an effort for Complete and Maximum Transparency, it was my Honor to direct my Administration to identify and provide Government files related to Alien and Extraterrestrial Life, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, and Unidentified Flying Objects.'

He also took aim at his predecessors, saying earlier administrations had 'failed to be transparent on the subject', before signing off: 'The people can decide for themselves, "WHAT THE H--- IS GOING ON?" Have Fun and Enjoy!'

Read one way, the release is about openness and presidential legacy. Read another, it looks like political showmanship wrapped in capital letters.

'Shiny Object' Accusations

Rogan is not alone in viewing the data drop through a more cynical lens. Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, hardly known as a Trump critic, used X to dismiss the entire exercise as a sideshow. 'I really don't care about the UFO files. I just don't,' she wrote.

'I'm so sick of the "look at the shiny object" propaganda while they wage foreign wars, let rapist and pedophiles run free, and ruin the value of our dollar.' She added that unless officials were prepared to 'roll out live aliens and test demo UFOs or actually admit what we know this really is' she had 'way better things to do on this Friday.'

I really don’t care about the UFO files.



I just don’t.



I’m so sick of the “look at the shiny object” propaganda while they wage foreign wars, let rapist and pedophiles run free, and ruin the value of our dollar.



Unless they roll out live aliens and test demo UFOs or… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 8, 2026

The rant says as much about Greene's wider anger at Washington as it does about the contents of the archive. But it also shows how contested the motives behind Trump's UFO disclosure have become, even among figures on the American right.

Read more Trump PURSUE Programme Hides Apollo Mission Anomalies in Declassified UFO Files Trump PURSUE Programme Hides Apollo Mission Anomalies in Declassified UFO Files

There are, of course, more ordinary explanations. Bureaucracies move slowly, and the Pentagon has faced legal and congressional pressure for years to release more material on UAPs. It is entirely possible that officials simply reached the point where enough files had been cleared for publication and Trump, as ever, rushed to stamp the moment with his own branding.

The problem for the White House is that it has offered little detailed explanation for why this happened now beyond Trump's familiar talk of 'maximum transparency.' In that vacuum, figures such as Rogan and Greene have been free to supply their own narrative.

Whether the files change what Americans believe about unexplained objects in the sky remains to be seen. For now, the immediate effect has been far more political than extraterrestrial, with Trump's UFO disclosure deepening suspicion that in a season of war and strain, even aliens can be used to shift the conversation.