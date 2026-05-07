Public impatience is growing about when the government will release its much-awaited UFO documents. The announcement, teased by US President Donald Trump has reignited debate over whether the files will contain evidence of extraterrestrial life or simply confirm decades of speculation.

Scientists and public figures, including former President Barack Obama and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, have urged caution. Both argue that extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof, warning that expectations may outpace reality as the disclosure movement gathers momentum.

Read more Trump Accelerates UFO File Release Amid Claims Secret Program and Private Contractors Hid Non-Human Intelligence Since 1940s Trump Accelerates UFO File Release Amid Claims Secret Program and Private Contractors Hid Non-Human Intelligence Since 1940s

Obama Urges Caution Over Alien Speculation

Former President Barack Obama has become an unexpected voice in the UFO debate after discussing public curiosity surrounding alien life during media appearances linked to the broader 'Disclosure Day' cultural moment.

In a sit-down with Stephen Colbert for CBS' 'The Late Show', Obama firmly dismissed claims that the government is hiding any legitimate evidence about alien life or ships from other worlds, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

He even said that one of the things he learned as President of the US is that 'the government is terrible at keeping secrets.' He said that if aliens are real, the government would struggle to keep evidence of them secret for decades.

'This idea of conspiracy theories – if there were aliens or alien spaceships or anything under the control of the United States government that we knew about, seen, photographs, what have you … I promise you some guy guarding the installation would have taken a selfie with one of the aliens and sent it to his girlfriend to impress her. There would be leaks', he said.

His comments reflect a broader sceptical position shared by many scientists and intelligence officials.

Tyson Says Expectations May Be 'Anticlimactic'

Besides Obama, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has also grown sceptical and anticipates that the files on UFOs and unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs) 'will be anticlimactic', arguing that extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.

'The impending release of US government files on aliens and UFOs is a good thing, even if it feels like a distraction from other important files we've all been waiting to be disclosed. I expect the alien files will be anticlimactic', Tyson said in an op-ed published on Wednesday by The New York Times, as reported by The Hill.

Tyson's central argument is simple: despite decades of rumours, no government has publicly presented verified alien technology or biological evidence. He has repeatedly challenged disclosure advocates to produce measurable scientific proof instead of relying on anecdotal accounts or blurry footage.

'After a parade of alien insiders and whistle-blowers testified under oath to Congress in 2023, 2024 and 2025, what's left to learn? Personally, I'd be delighted if the files were accompanied by an actual alien. Alive or dead or undead. Preferably alive. Is that too much to ask for?'

Trump's UFO File Tease Adds Fuel to the Debate

President Donald Trump recently announced that the Pentagon plans to release 'very interesting' UFO files, which energised UFO believers, many of whom see the coming disclosures as potentially historic.

On 6 May, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel confirmed that the first batch of classified UFO documents had been handed over to an interagency committee led by the Pentagon for public release, adding that they are soon 'coming out'.

Despite this, sceptics caution that expectations may once again exceed reality. According to Sean Kirkpatrick, a physicist and former career intelligence officer who led the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office until 2023, he reviewed the government's files and found no evidence pointing to any major hidden revelations about UAPs.

The office is reportedly working with the White House to release 'never-before-seen UAP information'. 'Readers should not get their hopes up that there's going to be some document with photos, interviewing the aliens when they come down', he said. 'Because that just doesn't exist'.

Whether alien life is ever proven or not, UFOs have become a major part of mainstream conversation. Right now, the public demands answers to many questions and curiosity grows stronger, ensuring that the discussion around UFOs is far from over.