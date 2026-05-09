Donald Trump's release of once-classified UFO files in Washington this week has exposed a striking 1967 FBI report from Dallas, in which a female informant warned she 'feared for her life' after a series of UFO sightings she linked to 'mysterious deaths.'

The newly surfaced account is buried in the first tranche of UFO and UAP documents ordered public by Trump, who announced the move on his Truth Social platform, claiming it fulfilled his pledge of 'complete and maximum transparency' on unidentified aerial phenomena. The documents reach back decades into the Cold War, when sightings were often logged, filed and then quietly forgotten in government archives.

The Dallas file centres on an unnamed 'young white female' who contacted the FBI in 1967 claiming she had been approached by a being 'from another planet' that had taken on an 'earthly form.' According to the memo, she told agents this visitor had given her specific information about UFO incidents, then was 'picked up and departed from earth.'

Her warning to the Bureau was stark. The informant reportedly told agents that 'persons who saw UFOs have died mysteriously in the past,' and that she believed she might face the same fate for coming forward. The report notes that any Air Force officials wishing to speak to her should do so through the Dallas FBI office, and that she would agree to meet only at the agency's headquarters there — a detail that hints at just how anxious she said she had become.

UFO Release Reopens Forgotten Cold War Era Case

The news came after Trump told Americans to 'have fun and enjoy' poring over the newly declassified UFO files, positioning the release as proof that his administration had gone further than any predecessor in opening up on extraterrestrial questions. 'Whereas previous administrations have failed to be transparent on this subject, with these new documents and videos, the people can decide for themselves,' he wrote, before signing off with a typically combative flourish, 'WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?'

🚨 The Deaprtment of War releases the UFO files:



“With these new Documents and Videos, the people can decide for themselves, ‘WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?’



Have Fun and Enjoy! - President DONALD J. TRUMP pic.twitter.com/tYNHqEYqGK — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) May 8, 2026

Inside the Dallas case, the woman's account is highly specific, at least as recorded by the FBI. She claimed her alleged alien contact described an antimissile missile being fired at a UFO over Africa on 22 May 1962. The craft, she said, survived because it was protected by a 'force field.'

She also reported being told that a separate UFO had been detected over the 'Dewline' — almost certainly a reference to the Distant Early Warning Line, the chain of radar stations that once stretched across the Arctic to spot Soviet bombers. In that episode, the object was supposedly shot down. According to the memo, the entity told her that beings 'from across the stars' were trying to recover the wreckage.

The documents as released so far offer no independent corroboration of any such incidents, nor do they detail what, if anything, US officials did with the woman's claims. There is no reference in the material provided to an investigation into the 'mysterious deaths' she described, and no follow-up interviews are included in the excerpts now in public view.

New UFO Files Stir Applause and Questions

Trump framed the UFO release as a kind of national crowdsourcing exercise. 'As for my promise to you, the Department of War has released the first tranche of the UFO/UAP files to the public for their review and study,' he said, presenting the move as an honour and a corrective to what he cast as decades of official reticence about aliens and unexplained aerial events.

Unusually, the president drew public backing from NASA's leadership for at least part of that approach. NASA administrator Jared Isaacman, responding on X, offered rare praise for Trump, saying, 'I applaud President Trump's whole-of-government effort to bring greater transparency to the American people on unidentified anomalous phenomena.'

I applaud President Trump’s whole-of-government effort to bring greater transparency to the American people on unidentified anomalous phenomena. At NASA, our job is to bring the brightest minds and most advanced scientific instruments to bear, follow the data, and share what we… https://t.co/F2H9sZgGEb — NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman (@NASAAdmin) May 8, 2026

Isaacman then pivoted to the space agency's own stance. 'At NASA, our job is to bring the brightest minds and most advanced scientific instruments to bear, follow the data, and share what we learn. We will remain candid about what we know to be true, what we have yet to understand, and all that remains to be discovered,' he wrote, adding that exploration and the pursuit of knowledge are 'core to NASA's mission as we endeavor to unlock the secrets of the universe.'

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That emphasis on evidence sits awkwardly beside a 1967 file built on an anonymous woman's fear and a chain of unverified assertions. Yet the document's inclusion in the Trump UFO release is revealing in itself. It shows how, for decades, US agencies quietly collected extraordinary testimony without ever publicly resolving it, leaving later generations to puzzle over half-told stories.

For believers, the Dallas memo will read like confirmation that witnesses who speak about UFOs risk more than ridicule. For sceptics, it looks more like a snapshot of a mid-century panic that officials dutifully recorded and then shelved. Until more of the underlying files are released — if they exist at all — the 1967 informant remains simply a voice in a dusty archive, convinced that somewhere out there, people who saw too much paid for it with their lives.