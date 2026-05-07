Senior figures in Donald Trump's orbit are facing mounting questions after evangelical pastors claimed they were privately briefed about impending government disclosures involving UFOs, unidentified materials and possible 'non-human' intelligence.

The controversy exploded after FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed this week that the administration is preparing to release classified UAP files 'very soon,' adding fuel to rumours already spreading through conservative Christian and UFO circles.

While no official evidence of extraterrestrial life has been released, the combination of secret meetings, spiritual warnings and Trump-backed declassification efforts has unsettled parts of MAGA media.

Religious Leaders Were Warned

The latest uproar began after Tennessee evangelist Perry Stone publicly described what he said was a private meeting involving influential pastors and individuals connected to US intelligence circles.

Pastors Told to Prepare‼️👽🛸



Per pastor Perry Stone, "a large number" of pastors were invited to a meeting with individuals from the US government telling them to prepare for UFO disclosure:



"There's going to be a release concerning aliens... You need to prepare your people." pic.twitter.com/oaflZGmnxk — KOSHER (@SPOOOKYUFO) May 5, 2026

According to Stone, pastors were allegedly told to prepare their congregations for government disclosures involving 'crafts not from this planet,' unusual materials and possible non-human beings. He claimed religious leaders were warned that the information could leave some Christians spiritually shaken.

In a video now circulating widely online, Stone said, 'You need to prepare your people and you need to get ready to answer them for what you're about to hear being released.'

The news is true.



I was brought into a private meeting with other pastors.

Phones off. No recordings.



We were warned:

Disclosure is coming... and many will be unprepared for what follows.



Pastors must begin preparing their people now.#ufos #disclosure pic.twitter.com/elijTg8Ggc — Alan DiDio (@alandidio) May 5, 2026

Stone also referenced claims involving 'reptilian-looking creatures' and unidentified spacecraft, though no official government agency has confirmed those assertions.

Another pastor, Alan DiDio, reportedly confirmed attending a similar meeting, though details remain limited and no recordings or attendee lists have surfaced publicly.

Kash Patel Says UFO Files Will Be Released 'Very Soon'

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The story intensified on 6 May when Patel appeared on Sean Hannity's podcast and confirmed that the Trump administration had already gathered material from multiple agencies related to UFOs and unidentified aerial phenomena.

Patel said President Donald Trump created an interagency process led by the Pentagon to review records from the FBI, intelligence agencies and other departments.

'What did he do? He stood up an interagency process with the Department of War leading that effort to get out the documentation,' Patel said during the interview. 'They're going to be publicly releasing this information very soon.'

NEW: FBI Director Kash Patel confirms UFO files have been submitted for release



"We already delivered our first trunks of information... We are all for it. There's nothing in this subject we don't want released." pic.twitter.com/QKJmCDejOd — UAP James (@UAPJames) May 6, 2026

Patel did not claim the government had evidence of alien life, nor did he mention recovered spacecraft or extraterrestrial bodies. His comments focused on transparency and declassification.

Trump's UFO Push Turns Into a Major MAGA Obsession

Trump has spent months teasing upcoming disclosures surrounding UFOs and UAP investigations. In February 2026, he directed agencies including the Pentagon to identify and release files tied to extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena and related intelligence records.

The administration later registered the website aliens.gov, while Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed his department was reviewing materials for release.

Vice President JD Vance has also spoken publicly about the issue, saying in March that he was 'obsessed' with UFO files, though he suggested unexplained phenomena may have spiritual rather than extraterrestrial origins.

Within conservative media and religious communities, the discussion has increasingly blended government secrecy, biblical prophecy and end-times theories.

Viral Reactions From Conservative, UFO Communities

The latest claims spread rapidly after political commentator Jennifer Welch discussed the controversy on her 'I've Had It' podcast channel, highlighting the reports about pastors allegedly being briefed ahead of possible UFO disclosures.

Welch quoted Stone's warning about 'spacecraft which were not from this planet' and said the administration appeared to be engaging directly with evangelical leaders before any public release.

Online reaction has ranged from fascination to confusion. Some Trump supporters have celebrated the promised disclosures as proof the administration is finally opening secret government files. Others questioned why pastors would allegedly be briefed before scientists or Congress.

Despite the speculation, no major document release has happened yet, and officials have not provided a timeline for when the material will become public.