The finale of 'Wednesday' Season 2 unlocked a lot of deepest and darkest secrets surrounding Wednesday Addams and the people around her, yet more mysteries should be expected to unfold when the series returns for its third installment.

The second season opened with Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) trying to protect her best friend Enid (Emma Myers) from her impending death, which she saw in a deadly vision that, fortunately, never came to pass.

But as the season concluded, the titular character sought the help of her uncle Fester (Fred Armisen) to look beyond Nevermore in search of Emma, who turned into her full werewolf state. The ending sets the stage for the expansion of Wednesday's world in Season 3 of Netflix's megahit teen mystery series.

Outcasts Outside Nevermore

In an interview with TheWrap, series co-creator Miles Millar said that the final episode of Season 2 slowly built up the lore's expansion.

'We love world-building. That's something we've always loved to do in our shows and movies we've done. And there's definitely potential to continue to expand and see more of this world, what it means to be an outcast in the world outside Nevermore,' Millar stated.

'There are other characters that we love and it feels like we're just dipping our toe in this world and that it can only expand from here,' he added. 'So it's actually really exciting as creators to be here and to chart the course of where it could go next.'

Co-creator Al Gough also shared that the lack of signature mythology in the world of the Addams family made it an ideal subject to build more stories from. It allowed them to create a new version for the current series.

Gough also brushed on the future of Wednesday and Enid in the coming season. According to the series co-creator, there's more to the unlikely friendship of Nevermore's most popular roommates. Their relationship is expected to be on the centre stage again, especially after Enid risked turning into a werewolf forever to save Wednesday at the end of Season 2.

More Mysteries within the Addams Family

Trouble seemed to follow Wednesday wherever she goes, even within her family. In one of the season's final scenes, Wednesday had a vision about her Aunt Ophelia, who they thought was dead for years. The long-lost sister of Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones) was actually alive and hidden in a dark room by their mother, Hester (Joana Lumley).

What Wednesday should watch out for is what her mysterious aunt can bring, especially after seeing her write 'Wednesday must die' on the wall last season.

'Hopefully fans are very surprised and very satisfied by the finale,' Gough told Tudum, while Millar agreed, saying, 'That reveal is hopefully a nice breadcrumb that leads audiences to wonder about Season 3 and what the new adventure for Wednesday will be.'

The third season of 'Wednesday' is in the works, and Millar assured fans that they are working hard to lessen the gap between seasons.

'I know the imperative is to get the show on the air sooner,' he said. 'That's the goal. That's our plan. Everyone's striving to make that happen as best we can.'