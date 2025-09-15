Hannah Einbinder's first-ever Emmy win was interrupted on live television after she ended her acceptance speech with an explicit anti-ICE and pro-Palestine statement that was censored during the broadcast.

On 14 September 2025, actor Hannah Einbinder took to the stage at the 77th Emmy Awards to collect the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy. The award recognised her work in the HBO series Hacks, which has received widespread critical acclaim. It was her fourth nomination and first win in the category.

She opened the speech with humour, noting her past Emmy losses. Einbinder joked that she had once thought it was cooler to keep losing, but admitted the win was 'also punk rock'. She then thanked the show's creators and her co-star Jean Smart, calling Smart 'like a sun' whose presence she stood in.

The Line That Was Bleeped

The speech took a political turn at the end when Einbinder said: 'Go Birds, f*** ICE and Free Palestine'. While the NFL reference to her favourite team, the Philadelphia Eagles, passed without issue, the profanity was immediately censored on the live CBS broadcast. The call to 'Free Palestine' was left intact and heard by both the live audience and viewers online.

Her use of the phrase 'f*** ICE' directly referred to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. ICE has drawn controversy for its role in enforcing immigration laws, particularly under the Trump administration's mass deportation efforts. Large-scale ICE raids have taken place in cities across the United States, including Los Angeles.

Political Views Known Before the Emmys

Einbinder's comments were consistent with her previously stated political stance. She has been an outspoken critic of both US immigration policy and Israel's military actions in Gaza. Earlier in 2025, she was one of 3,900 entertainment industry figures who signed an open letter pledging not to work with Israeli institutions or film companies accused of complicity in the conflict.

In March 2025, Einbinder gave a separate public speech condemning the Israeli government's response to the 7 October 2023 attacks. She referred to the deaths of more than 65,000 Palestinians and criticised the use of US tax funds to support military action. In that speech, she described herself as queer, Jewish, and American, and expressed personal outrage at the humanitarian impact of the war.

Emmys Host Acknowledges the Censorship

After Einbinder's speech, Emmy Awards host Nate Bargatze took the stage and commented on the censorship. He confirmed the bleeping of profanity and added a remark about starting a swear jar. While the live feed cut the sound during part of the speech, unedited clips circulated online shortly after.

Despite the interruption, Einbinder remained within her allocated time. She joked backstage that she would 'pay the difference' if she had gone over.

Industry Reactions and Context

Paramount, the parent company of CBS which broadcast the Emmys, responded to earlier boycott calls by stating that it did not support efforts to silence Israeli filmmakers based on nationality. It described such actions as unhelpful in building mutual understanding or supporting peace. No direct statement was made in relation to Einbinder's speech on the night.

Einbinder later confirmed that Hacks would end after its fifth season. She said the series had run its course and that the timing felt appropriate. The show has aired for four seasons so far, with the final season currently in production.