False claims about a multimillion-pound school project have pushed Cardi B back into the spotlight, as viral posts continue to circulate with no evidence behind them. The question many are asking: Did Cardi B really sign a deal to build a school worth millions for the orphans and homeless in Chicago?

First, we review what is known of the artist. Cardi B is an American rapper, songwriter, and television personality who first gained attention through social media before appearing on the reality series Love & Hip Hop: New York. Her debut album Invasion of Privacy later earned a Grammy Award, securing her position as one of the most notable figures in modern hip-hop. She remains known for her outspoken public presence, distinctive voice, and wide influence across popular culture.

The Viral Claim Circulating on Social Media

In late November, a series of social media posts began spreading a story claiming Cardi B had funded and designed Chicago's first boarding school dedicated to orphans and homeless children. One post stated that she had signed a deal worth £137M (approximately $175M) for a project described as a major effort to support vulnerable students. It also claimed that the school would offer housing, mentorship, and programmes guided by spiritual and educational values.

The rumour mentioned a name for the supposed project, 'The Belcalis Academy of Hope', which users said was intended to open in Chicago. Posts asserted that Cardi B had personally shaped the vision for the school, presenting it as a landmark institution aimed at children without stable homes. These statements spread rapidly on platforms such as Instagram and Facebook, gaining large numbers of shares and comments.

No Evidence to Support the Claim

Despite the volume of posts, no credible source has reported that Cardi B is involved in a project of this scale. There has been no official announcement from Cardi B, her representatives, the city of Chicago, or any verified charitable organisation. The claim also lacks documentation such as planning records, public statements, or financial disclosures.

Fact-checking groups identified the story as false, noting that it follows a familiar pattern of fabricated celebrity philanthropy stories. The claim relied on emotionally charged language and dramatic visuals, which helped it spread online. However, the lack of supporting evidence indicates that the £137M (approximately $175M) school project is not real.

How the Rumour Spread

Much of the traction came from reposted graphics framed as breaking news, even though none originated from recognised media outlets. Several posts referred to the project as a 'dream born of grief' and linked it to other public figures, including Charlie Kirk, though no connection exists in any verifiable form.

The story gained further attention because Cardi B has a history of speaking about education and charitable giving, which made the rumour seem plausible to some readers. Still, the absence of any factual support confirms that this narrative was manufactured online rather than linked to real developments.

What Cardi B Has Actually Donated

Although she has not announced any plans to build a boarding school, Cardi B has made documented contributions to education. In 2022, she donated £79,000 (approximately $100,000) to her former middle school, I.S. 232 Alexander Macomb School in the Bronx. The school confirmed that the funds were aimed at supporting arts programmes, including music, dance, and creative expression.

During her visit, she spoke to students about the value of education and the importance of confidence in achieving long-term goals. The donation was widely reported and remains one of her verified philanthropic efforts. This factual background may have encouraged social media users to believe the later false claims.