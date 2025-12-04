Social media erupted on Wednesday after posts began circulating claiming that Manchester United legend Remi Moses had died. The rumour spread quickly across X (formerly Twitter) and football fan pages, prompting confusion among supporters.

But the story is entirely false.

Respected journalist Andy Mitten was among the first to shut down the hoax, writing that Moses is 'alive and well' and unaware of the fabricated claims circulating online. 'Had he looked on social media, he'd have seen how many people absolutely loved him as a player,' Mitten added.

Manchester United later confirmed Moses' wellbeing after contacting his family directly. According to the club, his relatives were shocked by the rumour's spread and described themselves as 'baffled' by how and where it originated.

Conflicting Reports Emerge From Greece

The confusion intensified when a Greek local outlet published an article claiming Moses had died on the island of Zakynthos, where he has lived in recent years and briefly worked as a women's team coach.

The piece included statements purportedly from local football figures, including a tribute from Doxa Pigadakia — a club Moses reportedly coached during the 2020/2021 season.

However, none of these claims align with the official confirmation from Moses' family, who insist he is alive, healthy, and in good spirits.

Given the credibility of Mitten's report and Manchester United's direct communication with Moses' immediate relatives, UK outlets have categorically dismissed the Greek report as inaccurate.

Next time I see a player rolling around on the grass with a chipped toenail, I shall remember the day Remi Moses died and was resurrected in 4 hours and be even more certain that Tyler, Ashley, Rio or whatever should probably just get up and get on with it! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/P0EvBAnpnM — 𝒲𝑒𝒾𝓇𝒹 𝐸𝓎𝑒 𝒴𝒶𝓃𝓀𝑜𝓋𝒾𝒸 (@EyeOfHorrors) December 3, 2025

Who is Remi Moses?

Remi Moses, born in Manchester in 1960, began his professional career at West Bromwich Albion before joining Manchester United for £500,000 in 1981. He became a key figure in Ron Atkinson's midfield, known for his aggression, stamina, and tactical intelligence.

Most notably, Moses made history as Manchester United's first-ever Black goalscorer, netting his debut goal in October 1981 — a milestone the club honoured in a retrospective published in 2024.

Across his eight-year stay at Old Trafford, he made 199 appearances and scored 12 goals before retiring in the 1988–89 season due to persistent knee injuries.

A Player Remembered — and Prematurely Mourned

Although the death rumour is false, what stood out to many fans was the overwhelming affection expressed online for Moses — especially by younger supporters discovering his legacy for the first time.

Just seen the sad news that Remi Moses has passed💔 absolute quality player👌 and formed a formidable midfield alongside Robbo in my youth

R.I.P Remi❤️🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/VVmE1iLdzj — rob sellers🇾🇪 (@robsellers123) December 3, 2025

#RIPRemiMoses Another from the past gone too soon ⚒😳 pic.twitter.com/573lkh3foL — ⚒ SB Out ⚒ (@BMLSTHolder) December 3, 2025

Mitten noted that if Moses himself had seen the reactions, he would have realised just how fondly he is still remembered.

Understand social media rumours of Remi Moses dying are not true. He's alive and well.

But had he looked on social media, he'd have seen how many people absolutely loved him as a player. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) December 3, 2025

While social media hoaxes are not new, this case highlights how quickly misinformation spreads — particularly when it involves public figures from eras before constant digital visibility.

Fortunately, in this instance, the truth came swiftly: Remi Moses is alive, well, and very much cherished by the football community.