A new beauty trend on TikTok is causing quite a stir. It's called the 'eye wig' — yes, a wig for your eyelids. This innovative eyeshadow hack promises beautifully defined eyes but makeup-free eyelids all day, without the struggles of applying eyeshadow.

The buzz began when beauty creator Nicole Fay shared her try-on video, which quickly went viral. The clip has racked up 6.9 million views, 420,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments, sparking debate across the platform about whether this unusual product is genius or gimmick.

The 'Eye Wig' Eyeshadow Hack

Fay followed the tutorial at the start of her video and showcased the product with visible excitement. 'Okay, 'cause I need to try this. 'Cause... what? I waited like a month for this to arrive. This is basically an eyeshadow wig, and it's really good for girls who aren't great at eyeshadow, like me. So I want to try this because if it's legit, this is such a great little hack. Did you see how her eyes came out? It looks like eyeshadow! But let's put this to the test, because I don't know.'

She explained that there are three different styles to choose from and that she had ordered the Hazel Halo with half lashes. At first, the product looked a little odd, but after trimming the 'wig' to fit her eyelids, it began to work.

'It's looking a little scary right now, but I think they're a good fit for my eyes. I'm going to finish the rest of my face and then come back. Okay, give me a second. Are you ready for the final reveal?'

Once her full glam was complete, the result was striking. Fay laughed at her own reflection:

'Ah, it's cute. I like it. Does it look like there's something on my eyelid that shouldn't be there? Be honest. I don't know... I like it, haha,' Fay said.

She rated the product, saying, 'If I had to give it a score out of 10, I'd say 7, because I'm not sure I'd wear these every day. But what do you guys think? Would you try this?'

Comments on her video were mixed, from praise to scepticism:

'This is amazing for cancer patients and girls with alopecia 🙌🏻.'

'Giiirrrrrllll, this is genius 🤭🤭🤭.

'Omg, they look so good, I like this idea.'

Others were amused by the name, 'Eyeshadow wig is sending me 😂😂😂😂.' Some were sceptical, 'Imagine seeing that on the floor and thinking someone's eyelid blew off 😭,' with one user adding, 'That CANNOT be comfortable.'

Meet the Innovator: Mara Porter

This 'eye wig' is officially called 'iLIDS™', the world's first eye wig, created by four-time Emmy-winning journalist, Webby Awards winner, host, and beauty innovator Mara Porter.

Porter is known for her DIY beauty and makeup hacks, and the idea for the 'eye wig' stemmed from a video of her putting a band-aid on her eyelids. The clip sparked numerous comments urging her to patent the idea and launch a business — which she did, with remarkable success.

In an exclusive interview with MadameNoire, Porter revealed she had been conceptualising the idea for years: 'I've had this idea in my head for 20 years, because I had to get ready for TV every day for 15 years — that's a full beat every single day,' she explained.

She recalled applying false lashes in a car during a hurricane before going live on air:

'I was like, "Let me put these on," because being in a hurricane without lashes on doesn't work when you're on TV.'

How the 'Eye Wig' Works

According to Mara Porter's website, iLIDS™ are crafted from a medical-grade, skin-safe, latex-free material, making them hypoallergenic and suitable for all skin types. Initially, the adhesive may feel non-tacky, but becomes sticky as it warms with body heat.

iLIDS™ are reusable and washable, so you can gently peel them off, clean them, and store them on their original backing for future use.

Using iLIDS™ is simple: just align the 'eye wig' over your eyelid, press it gently into place, and it instantly creates the appearance of fuller, more defined lashes or lids — without the need for mascara, lash extensions, or other traditional makeup products.

Because they're cosmetic-safe, they can even be used by people with lash extensions or complete lash loss, offering a quick, fuss-free way to enhance your eye look.

In the interview, Porter said that her innovation was 'God-given'.

'This is 100 per cent God-given, like, in me,' she told MadameNoire about her passion for beauty. 'God planted this seed in me because I've been like this as long as I can remember. Every obsession I had, the thing that drew me like a moth to a flame, was always beauty-related. I remember being so obsessed with the Jet Beauty of the Week.'

Whether you're a makeup pro or a beginner, the 'eye wig' is proving that beauty doesn't have to be complicated. With iLIDS™, you can achieve flawless, show-stopping eyes in seconds. Thousands are already experimenting with this viral TikTok sensation. Now, the question is: will you?