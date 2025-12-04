Thai pageant organiser and business mogul Nawat Itsaragrisil took his feud with Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch to court over what he believes are defamatory comments.

The national director of Miss Universe Thailand and president of Miss Grand International Public Company Limited claimed that Miss Mexico made false public comments that allegedly damaged his name in his country and worldwide.

Nawat's Complaint

Miss Universe Thailand Organisation released a statement about the Thai business mogul's heated altercation with Bosch during the pre-pageant days of Miss Universe on 4 November.

According to the statement, Itsaragrisil never called Miss Mexico 'dumbhead' during a briefing on 4 November, when he accused the Mexican beauty queen of refusing to participate in a photo shoot to promote Thailand on social media.

He claimed that what he said was 'damage,' which he said was clearly audible in the audio recordings that became viral online.

It claimed that the beauty pageant executive actually said, 'If you follow the order from your national director you're damage, if you not you can do it. I very happy and the good report will go to organize....'

The incident was widely shared online and became viral all over the world, with videos posted on various social media platforms.

Y’all heard about the whole Miss Universe drama?

Apparently Nawat(one of the directors of MU) openly called out Miss Mexico in a room full of other contestants to shame her but she stood up for herself. He called security to walk her out and other contestants walked out with her pic.twitter.com/1eHLnMHooR — Tobi_lobs (@Landladyeko) November 5, 2025

But when Bosch walked out of the venue, she started making false accusations in front of the press present during the event.

'Even after she later became aware of the facts, she did not apologise to Mr. Nawat Itsaragrisil. Instead, she continued to falsely accuse him in multiple interviews, seemingly for personal gain and to justify herself throughout the competition—after which she was ultimately crowned Miss Universe, as everyone is aware,' the statement stated.

Also, even if the beauty queen already won the Miss Universe crown, she continued to give misleading interviews, repeatedly stating derogatory remarks against Nawat on different media platforms.

The incident generated various reactions from the public. Even Miss Universe Organization President Raul Rocha Cantu issued a statement, saying, 'I will not allow the values of respect and dignity of women to be violated.' He also declared that the organisation restricted Nawat's participation in the event.

Nawat issued an apology after the public backlash he experienced during the event through an Instagram live, saying, 'If anyone feeling not good, if anyone not comfortable, if anyone [affected], I do apologize for everyone.'

Effects of the Altercation

The press statement revealed that Nawat decided to formally file a criminal complaint against the reigning Miss Universe in a Thai court on 12 November. It also mentioned that they are willing to take more legal action if they discover additional defamatory remarks from the beauty queen.

It also issued a warning against members of the media who would help Bosch spread false statements against Nawat.

'We request that all media outlets exercise caution when reporting this matter and refrain from cooperating with or amplifying Ms. Fatima's false allegations. Failure to do so may result in legal action against such media entities as co-conspirators in defamation,' it stated.

This year's Miss Universe is hounded by numerous controversies, including the resignation of judges before and after the pageant and rigged results.