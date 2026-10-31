A storage unit reportedly rented under Thomas Markle's name in Rosarito Beach, Mexico, allegedly contained photographs, publications and videotapes, according to a newspaper investigation published on Friday, 30 October. Markle, 82, the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, denies separate allegations concerning child sexual abuse images in the Philippines.

The report follows a complaint made by his son to police in Cebu, where investigators have obtained permission to examine electronic devices. In Britain, the police watchdog has also launched an inquiry into the Metropolitan Police's handling of an earlier warning about Markle.

What Was Reported in the Thomas Markle Storage Unit?

The Daily Mail said it had inspected a 5ft by 10ft unit rented under Markle's name in Rosarito Beach. The newspaper reported that rental records dated the agreement to 2017 and that a journalist was admitted after payments fell into arrears.

It described books, magazines, photographic negatives and tapes among personal effects and family correspondence. Some material was characterised by the newspaper as potentially involving child sexual abuse. These descriptions have not been independently authenticated, and the provenance and legal status of the items remain unclear.

The paper said it found more than 50 tapes, although the contents of at least one recording were unknown. It also reported computer equipment with hard drives removed and a handwritten reference to the 'dark web'. Those details do not establish criminal conduct.

An unnamed source told the newspaper Markle had previously visited the unit several times a month. Even if accurate, that account would not establish who placed particular objects inside it or whether Markle knew about them.

The Daily Mail said it alerted the FBI. The bureau has previously acknowledged awareness of the wider allegations, but no confirmed findings concerning the Mexican unit were established by the published report.

Thomas Markle Denies Claims as Philippine Devices Face Examination

The allegations in Mexico are distinct from a police investigation in the Philippines. Thomas Markle Jr. told authorities he had found what he believed to be child sexual abuse material among his father's belongings, according to ITV News.

Cebu regional prosecutor Graeme June Y. Elmido told ITV News that Markle Jr. brought boxes of potential evidence to police. A Cebu court subsequently issued a warrant permitting officers to open electronic devices and examine their contents.

Investigators must determine what, if anything, the devices contain, who owned and used them, and whether the evidence supports legal proceedings. The warrant itself is not a finding of wrongdoing.

Markle has denied the allegations against him, describing them as 'sick lies'. In an earlier interview with the Mail on Sunday, he said he had 'never had sex with anyone under the age of 18'. Those statements predate the latest Mexican storage-unit report and should not be mistaken for a fresh response to its individual claims.

Police Watchdog Investigates Earlier Thomas Markle Letter

Separately, the Independent Office for Police Conduct confirmed on Friday, 30 October, that it would independently investigate the Metropolitan Police's handling of a letter received in January 2019.

Commander Adam Slonecki said the correspondence, addressed to the force's Protection Command, made allegations of possible offending outside Britain. Officers passed it to the office of Prince Harry and Meghan but did not share the claims with other law enforcement agencies.

The Met announced a voluntary referral to the watchdog on 29 October. The investigation concerns police decisions not to notify overseas authorities, rather than determining whether the accusations against Markle are true.

The force also said it intended to refer the original allegations to relevant overseas agencies. ITV News has identified the letter's author as Markle's former wife, Roslyn Loveless. Her claims have not been established by the police announcement.

The watchdog also referred a separate matter involving a possible data breach back to the Met for consideration. That issue concerns the handling of information, not a determination of Markle's conduct.

Meghan addressed the wider allegations in a statement to Sky News on 23 October. She said she was 'deeply distressed' and expressed concern for 'any children who may have been harmed'.

The duchess also explained that her decision to keep her father apart from her children was intended to protect them.