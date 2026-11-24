Christian pastor Colin Samul suggested during a US podcast released on Friday, 20 November 2026, that some UFO encounters could involve demonic entities rather than extraterrestrial visitors.

Speaking on The Steve Deace Show, Samul and BlazeTV host Steve Deace questioned conventional explanations for alleged alien encounters. Both offered a spiritual interpretation, though neither presented independently verifiable evidence of supernatural involvement.

Their discussion follows the US government's 2026 release of previously undisclosed UFO records, providing the public with greater access to documentation of unexplained encounters.

Steve Deace Questions Physical Evidence Behind UFO Encounters

During their conversation on BlazeTV, Deace questioned why widespread access to high-definition smartphone cameras has not produced any independently verified images of extraterrestrial visitors.

The broadcaster argued that technologically advanced beings travelling enormous distances would presumably make occasional mistakes. He questioned why such encounters had not yielded confirmed physical remains or conclusive photographic evidence.

Samul, the creator of the Alien Illuminations and Alien Revelations series on the Cultish podcast, agreed with Deace's assessment.

Both men acknowledged that classified military aircraft could explain some UFO sightings. However, US government investigators have identified other conventional explanations for previously unexplained aerial encounters.

The Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) has published case resolutions for objects later identified as balloons or birds, including separate incidents reported by military personnel in Europe.

On 8 May 2026, the Pentagon announced the declassification of UFO records as part of a broader government transparency initiative. Additional batches of records have since been published.

NASA, meanwhile, maintains that the available evidence does not establish an extraterrestrial origin for unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP).

The space agency's official guidance explains that insufficient high-quality observational data makes it difficult to determine the nature of such encounters.

That distinction is important. The absence of evidence for extraterrestrial visitation does not establish supernatural involvement.

Pastor Colin Samul Offers Spiritual Explanation for UFO Encounters

Samul approached the subject from a theological perspective, suggesting that humanity's fascination with extraterrestrial intelligence reflects a longing for something beyond ordinary existence.

He referenced Steven Spielberg's science-fiction film Disclosure Day, which had its theatrical release on 12 June 2026.

The pastor questioned whether discovering intelligent life elsewhere in the universe could bring about the transformation that some advocates of UFO disclosure anticipate.

'Our hope as human beings,' he said, 'is not going to be in contact with a superior intelligence coming from another planet.'

Samul, instead, pointed to Christian teachings on Jesus Christ's incarnation, resurrection and eventual return. He argued that these beliefs offer the hope humanity seeks through extraterrestrial contact.

His interpretation extended to alleged encounters with non-human entities. Samul suggested that beings understood by some UFO enthusiasts to be extraterrestrial could instead be demonic.

This reflects his theological interpretation rather than an established scientific finding.

The wider discussion also addressed claims made by David Grusch, a former US intelligence official who testified before a congressional subcommittee on 26 July 2023.

Other subjects included purported attempts to communicate with non-human intelligence and speculative theories suggesting that UFOs could originate from humanity's future.

For Samul, however, the most meaningful disclosure would be the fulfilment of Christian teachings about Christ's return rather than contact with extraterrestrial civilisation.

'That's where the disclosure is,' he said.

While government transparency may provide additional information on unexplained encounters, releasing previously undisclosed records does not necessarily establish their origins.

Neither extraterrestrial visitation nor Samul's proposed supernatural explanation has been established by independently verifiable scientific evidence. An unresolved UFO encounter remains an open question, not confirmation of either interpretation.