Tesla and SpaceX have reportedly appointed five directors to oversee merger negotiations, but differences over how much each company is worth could still prevent a deal.

Three Tesla directors and two SpaceX directors have been appointed to guide special committees handling the negotiations, the Financial Times reported on 24 November 2026. Reuters said it could not immediately verify the report, and neither company immediately responded to its requests for comment.

The Financial Times identified Tesla's Robyn Denholm, Kathleen Wilson-Thompson and Jack Hartung, alongside SpaceX's Roelof Botha and Randy Glein. Their reported appointments would advance discussions between the two companies, both led by Elon Musk.

Advisers Work on a Possible Share Swap

The committees have engaged banks to develop financial models for a potential merger structured entirely as a share exchange, according to the Financial Times report cited by Reuters. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are advising SpaceX, while Evercore is advising Tesla.

Those models would help the committees negotiate how much of a combined company each group's shareholders would own. The banks are also examining areas of overlap between the businesses. No merger agreement has been announced.

Musk said on SpaceX's third-quarter earnings call in October that combining his interests in artificial intelligence, robotics, electric vehicles and aerospace under one corporate structure would be 'a good idea'. He also confirmed that the companies had formed special committees of independent directors to consider a combination.

Why SpaceX's Valuation Complicates Talks

Research firm Morningstar sees a potential business case for combining the companies but says Tesla shareholders could resist the price implied by SpaceX's valuation.

The firm estimated that SpaceX was approaching $2 trillion (£1.49 trillion) in late October, compared with $1.5 trillion (£1.12 trillion) for Tesla. This placed SpaceX's estimated valuation roughly 33% higher, following a substantial increase since July 2025.

For Tesla investors, a central issue is how many shares they would receive in exchange for their existing holdings. Morningstar argues that some shareholders may oppose terms that value Tesla below SpaceX, potentially requiring changes to the proposed ownership split.

The research firm also highlights differences in the companies' financial profiles. It says SpaceX's valuation reflects expectations of future growth despite negative free cash flow, while Tesla has generated positive free cash flow and largely financed its own expansion. Morningstar expects these differences to influence how shareholders assess any proposed exchange.

Shared Projects, Different Ambitions

Both companies are investing in artificial intelligence and the infrastructure needed to support it. Morningstar cited their work with Intel on specialised computing chips and suggested Tesla could contribute to SpaceX's proposed orbital data centres.

Their longer-term ambitions differ. Tesla wants to expand beyond vehicles and batteries into autonomous driving software, robotaxis and humanoid robots. Morningstar says SpaceX could support these ambitions through artificial intelligence and its Starlink satellite network, although joint ventures could provide an alternative way for the companies to cooperate.

Morningstar also says Tesla's vehicle and battery manufacturing operations in China could complicate a combination with SpaceX, a US defence contractor whose activities include satellite communications. It expects potential scrutiny from both US and Chinese authorities, although the outcome of any regulatory review remains uncertain.

The committees must therefore negotiate a price and share allocation that shareholders can accept while addressing potential regulatory objections. For now, the reported director appointments represent progress in merger discussions, not an agreement to combine the businesses.