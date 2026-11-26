Elon Musk has promised to give every child in the United States two SpaceX shares in a giveaway potentially valued at nearly $18 billion (£13.73 billion). However, SpaceX's formal commitment covers currently active Trump Accounts, and it remains unclear whether Musk's personal matching donation will follow the same process.

Musk announced the pledge on Wednesday, 25 November, saying each child would receive one share from SpaceX and another from his personal holdings. It expands his earlier promise to give every American child one share.

SpaceX shares closed at $127.44 (£97.20) on Wednesday. Reuters reported that around 72 million US children under 18 could be covered, putting the hypothetical value at approximately $18.35 billion (£13.73 billion) if each received two shares. The White House, however, said almost 70 million Trump Accounts had been opened. These are different figures and do not confirm the number of recipients. The valuation is not cash and could change with the share price.

Why Parents May Need To Check Their Children's Trump Accounts

SpaceX said it would contribute one newly issued Class A common share to every currently active Trump Account. Musk said he would personally match the company's contribution.

SpaceX's announcement specifies active accounts, while Musk's personal pledge has not been confirmed to use the same distribution process. The company did not immediately clarify whether his donation would also be linked to Trump Accounts.

The US Treasury began automatically establishing accounts for eligible children on 1 October. IRS rules treat the Treasury as having activated these accounts, which can receive qualifying contributions, including eligible stock contributions, without parents taking action to establish them.

Parents or legal guardians can claim an automatically created account to gain authority to manage it. Claiming is not required simply for the automatic account to exist. However, SpaceX has not explained whether every automatically created account meets its separate condition of being 'currently active'.

When Will Children Receive the Two SpaceX Shares?

Musk said SpaceX's newly issued shares would be transferred in December 2026. His personal share is expected after his lock-up period expires in June 2027, Reuters reported.

Musk's donation will come from his existing SpaceX holdings, rather than newly issued company shares. The precise arrangements for distributing his personal contribution remain unclear.

What Parents Should Know About Trump Accounts

Trump Accounts are tax-advantaged investment accounts designed to help children build long-term savings. Eligible children must have a valid Social Security number and must not turn 18 before the end of the calendar year in which the account is established. A parent or legal guardian can claim an automatically created account to manage it.

Eligible US citizens born between 1 January 2025 and 31 December 2028 may qualify for a one-time $1,000 (£762.70) federal contribution. Families must elect to receive that payment, which is separate from the SpaceX pledge.

SpaceX's Share Commitment Carries Conditions

SpaceX's 25 November announcement described its intended future stock contribution as a forward-looking statement subject to risks and uncertainties, including possible third-party and government approvals. It cautioned readers against undue reliance on the statement.

The pledge follows an earlier commitment by SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell and her husband to donate more than two million shares for children's Trump Accounts.