SpaceX said on 26 November it would contribute one newly issued Class A common share to every 'currently active' Trump Account. Elon Musk said he would match the company's contribution.

The company has not defined 'currently active' or explained how the shares will be distributed. The Treasury Department can establish Trump Accounts automatically, but a parent or other authorised individual must claim an account before managing it. SpaceX has not said whether accounts must be claimed to qualify for a share.

SpaceX is building the infrastructure of the future and working to make life multiplanetary. We believe ownership of the company creating these systems should extend to the next generation of Americans.



Today, we are committing one SpaceX share to millions of American children… — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 25, 2026

SpaceX and Musk's Share Pledges Raise Questions

SpaceX says it will contribute shares to every 'currently active' Trump Account, but has not defined the term or announced a qualifying record date, the number of accounts covered or how the shares will be distributed. The company has not said whether automatically established accounts, claimed accounts or both will qualify.

Under Treasury rules, qualified general contributions must be made under an acceptance agreement. The agreement sets out the eligible class of beneficiaries, the applicable record date and other details of how the contribution will be administered.

Musk said the SpaceX share transfer was expected in December 2026. His personal matching contribution has a separate timeline, with the transfer expected after his lock-up period expires in June 2027. The arrangements for his pledge have not been fully explained.

SpaceX also said its president and chief operating officer, Gwynne Shotwell, had separately pledged more than two million of her own shares. Shotwell and her husband had committed shares for more than two million children under the Trump initiative.

The share from SpaceX will be transferred next month.



The share directly from me will be transferred when my lockup expires in June next year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2026

How Can Parents Claim Their Children's Trump Accounts?

Trump Accounts are established under Section 530A of the Internal Revenue Code. Treasury regulations allow automatically created accounts to receive certain qualified general contributions, including qualifying stock donations, without first being claimed by a parent or other authorised individual.

An account must be claimed before a parent or other authorised individual can manage it. The IRS says the process involves verifying the claimant's identity and authority, then completing the steps to claim and manage the account. SpaceX has not set out a separate process for registering for its proposed share donation.

The company has not clarified whether 'currently active' accounts include those created automatically or only accounts that have been claimed.

The separate $1,000 (£763) federal seed contribution has additional requirements. The child must be a US citizen with a valid Social Security number and must have been born between 1 January 2025 and 31 December 2028.

An authorised individual who expects the child to be their qualifying child for the relevant tax year must also elect to receive the contribution, including through Form 4547. Having an account, whether automatically established or claimed, does not guarantee the federal payment.

More broadly, a child generally qualifies for a Trump Account if they have a valid Social Security number and will not turn 18 before the end of the calendar year in which the account is established. US citizenship is not generally required to open an account, but is required for the federal seed contribution.

Why the SpaceX Giveaway Could Come With Restrictions

Trump Accounts generally have an annual contribution limit of $5,000 (£3,814), covering employer contributions and other non-exempt contributions. Employers may separately exclude up to $2,500 (£1,907) a year from an employee's income for contributions to the employee's account or those of their dependants.

The employer tax exclusion applies per employee, not per child. Certain government and qualified general contributions, as well as the federal pilot contribution, are excluded from the $5,000 limit.

Stock received as a qualified stock contribution is generally subject to a minimum holding period. It cannot be sold before the earlier of five years after it is received or the end of the beneficiary's growth period. Exceptions include certain tender offers, acquisitions and qualifying ABLE rollovers.

Treasury rules generally limit eligible donors making qualified general contributions to government entities, Indian Tribal governments and qualifying tax-exempt organisations.

The rules also require Treasury approval and a formal acceptance agreement setting out the terms of the contribution. SpaceX has not detailed the regulatory basis or terms of its proposed donation.