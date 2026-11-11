Fetty Wap has married model Alexis Hill in a lavish New Jersey wedding, but a video from the celebration has drawn attention to the rapper's passionate gaze towards his new bride. The couple tied the knot on 5 November, less than four months after announcing their engagement, with one TikTok commenter summing up the moment: 'The way he looking at her'.

Hill shared wedding photographs on Instagram on 7 November with the caption 'Mr. and Mrs. Maxwell', confirming the marriage. The rapper, whose real name is Willie Maxwell II, and Hill celebrated at a castle-style venue in Pompton Plains.

Inside Fetty Wap and Alexis Hill's New Jersey Wedding

The ceremony took place at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey, The Shade Room and NorthJersey.com reported. The Shade Room said between 90 and 100 guests attended and that guests' phones were reportedly secured during the ceremony.

E! News reported that Fetty wore white tuxedo trousers, a partially unbuttoned shirt, a knee-length coat and matching loafers. Hill wore a white satin ballgown with a plunging neckline, sheer sleeves, floral appliqués and pearl embellishments, with a long veil and crystal-covered Jimmy Choo heels. Photographs also showed Hill preparing with her bridal party, whose members wore matching silk robes before changing into coordinated pink satin dresses.

For the reception, Hill changed into a fitted satin dress with a thigh-high slit. The Shade Room reported that Fetty performed his 2015 hit '679' for his bride, while Hill danced wearing his diamond chain. The outlet said she hugged her husband towards the end of the performance.

When Did Fetty Wap and Alexis Hill Get Engaged?

The wedding came less than four months after the couple announced their engagement on 20 July 2026. Hill shared footage of the proposal, which featured a heart-shaped arrangement of pink roses, candles, rose petals and a 'Will You Marry Me?' sign.

The video showed Fetty getting down on one knee. Hill displayed a square-cut diamond ring and announced: 'I said yes!'.

E! News identified Hill as 32 and Fetty as 35 in its wedding coverage.

Why Are Fans Talking About Fetty Wap's Wedding?

A TikTok video shared from the wedding prompted comments about the way Fetty looked at Hill. One user wrote: 'The way he looking at her', while another said: 'If my man don't look at me like this ion want em'.

A third commenter wrote: 'That much yearning and desire coming out of one eye is CRAZY'. Other users focused on the bride's appearance. One described Hill as a 'WHOLE princess', while another praised her wedding dress.

Some TikTok viewers joked about his eye, while others praised the couple's chemistry and the bride's appearance. Several commenters also interpreted Fetty's expression as affectionate and passionate. One wrote that he was 'mesmerized', while another said: 'The way he's looking at her is everything'. A further user joked: 'Him licking his lips sent me'.

The TikTok comments show how viewers responded to the couple's wedding video, with many praising Fetty's gaze and Hill's appearance. The reactions came from the TikTok post and should not be taken as representative of all viewers.