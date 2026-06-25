General Motors has rolled out 50 collaborative robots at its Factory Zero plant in Michigan, in a move that has quickly become one of the clearest examples of how automation is reshaping factory work in the US.

The robots, known as cobots, have been introduced as part of GM's effort to modernise production and bring more advanced technology into its manufacturing operations. But the change has come with a high cost for workers at the site.

More than 1,000 jobs have been eliminated at the facility as the company pushes ahead with the shift, prompting criticism from labour groups and raising new questions about how far major manufacturers are willing to go in replacing human labour with machines. GM has defended the move by saying the robots are there to support employees rather than fully replace them, but the timing of the layoffs and the lack of certainty over when affected workers may return have made the company's message harder to sell.

GM says the robots are there to support workers

At the centre of the change at Factory Zero are collaborative robots designed to work alongside human staff on the assembly line. Unlike traditional industrial robots that often operate separately from workers, cobots are intended to share tasks with people and take on repetitive or physically demanding parts of the production process. At GM's Michigan facility, the robots are now being used for tasks including attaching body panels to vehicles.

The company has presented the rollout as part of a bigger effort to improve efficiency, safety, and working conditions inside its factories. GM spokesperson Kevin Kelly defended the use of the machines, reportedly saying: 'We've been installing cobots across our manufacturing footprint as part of a broader push to bring more advanced technology into our operations.' He added: 'At Factory ZERO, we are implementing them alongside our team helping improve safety and ergonomics, while keeping our operations flexible and competitive.'

GM has also said that the workers affected by the changes have been temporarily laid off rather than permanently dismissed. Even so, the company has not given a clear timeline for when, or if, those workers will be brought back. That uncertainty has become one of the most contentious parts of the rollout. For employees and union representatives, the distinction between a temporary layoff and a permanent loss of work matters little if there is no indication of when jobs might return.

The reaction from the United Auto Workers has been particularly sharp. Union officials have argued that whatever language the company uses about safety and support, the practical result is that workers are losing positions while robots take on more tasks. James Cotton, president of UAW Local 22, made that frustration clear, saying: 'Our manpower is being taken away from us.' He added: 'From top to bottom, we're disgusted that they have cobots in our plants.'

The union has also challenged GM's claim that the new technology is mainly about improving safety. UAW has reportedly filed grievances over the installations, and the issue has become part of a wider argument about who benefits from automation inside major US factories. UAW president Shawn Fain framed that concern in stark terms, describing the trend as a fight over workers' future and saying workers are 'in a fight for humanity.'

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The rollout is part of a complete GM overhaul

The changes at Factory Zero are not happening in isolation. The robot rollout sits within a wider restructuring effort at General Motors as the company reshapes parts of its business and places a bigger emphasis on automation and AI-driven systems. In recent months, GM has cut jobs in other areas too, including more than 600 roles in its tech unit and over 200 Computer-Aided Design engineers in earlier rounds of layoffs.

The company has said it is 'transforming its Information Technology organisation to better position the company for the future,' a line that reflects how central technology and automation have become to its long-term planning. The move at Factory Zero, therefore, appears to be part of a much larger transition, not a one-off experiment inside a single plant.

That transition is also happening at a difficult time for the electric vehicle market. Factory Zero has been a major site in GM's EV production plans, but demand for electric vehicles has not matched expectations. The company has had to adjust production schedules at the plant several times over the past year as it responds to softer EV demand. In that context, automation may also be seen as a way for GM to control costs and keep operations lean while it navigates an uncertain market.

At the same time, GM's financial position has remained strong. The company reported first-quarter 2026 profits of $4.25 billion, up 22 per cent year on year. Converted into pounds, that is roughly £3.1 billion. Those results underline why the robot rollout is likely to attract even more scrutiny. For critics, strong profits make it harder to justify large-scale job losses tied to automation. For GM, however, the figures may reinforce its argument that it needs to keep investing in technology and efficiency if it wants to remain competitive.

Industry analysts have described what is happening as a 'skills swap,' where traditional factory roles are reduced while companies place greater value on robotics and AI-related expertise. That description captures the tension at the heart of the GM story. On one side is a company trying to modernise its factories and prepare for a more automated future. On the other are workers who see jobs disappearing in real time and hear little reassurance about what place they will have in that future. At Factory Zero, that argument is no longer theoretical. It is already playing out on the factory floor.