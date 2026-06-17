Ford is recalling more than 125,000 vehicles across four safety campaigns after discovering that some earlier recall repairs were not completed correctly, potentially leaving owners exposed to fire, crash and injury risks.

The recalls affect selected F-150 trucks, Escape SUVs, Focus models and Fusion sedans. The issue is not only the original defects but the fact that some previous fixes were recorded as complete even though required software updates or repairs were not properly carried out.

Ford said an internal review identified the problems, forcing the company to reopen campaigns and contact owners whose vehicles had already undergone recall work.

F-150 Gear Fault Returns

Ford is recalling 10,742 model year 2018 F-150 trucks previously repaired under recall 17V669.

The issue involves a software problem affecting the instrument cluster. Ford said the display may fail to show the correct gear when drivers shift quickly from Park to Drive, potentially causing the vehicle to briefly select Reverse or Neutral instead.

Ford recalls more than 125,000 vehicles. See the affected models https://t.co/owUO7F2eoL — IndyStar (@indystar) June 16, 2026

The defect creates a risk of unexpected vehicle movement because drivers may not realise the truck is not in the intended gear. In some circumstances, that could increase the chance of a crash, injury or property damage.

The recall highlights the growing importance of software reliability in modern vehicles, where digital systems can affect basic driving functions.

Escape Window Safety Issue

About 18,124 model year 2017 Escape SUVs are also being recalled because their power windows may apply excessive force before automatically reversing when an obstruction is detected.

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The vehicles fail to meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) 118 requirements, and Ford said the affected units were previously repaired under recall 16V617.

The concern is linked to the automatic reversal system, which is designed to reduce the risk of pinch injuries. If the feature does not operate correctly, passengers may face an increased risk of harm.

Focus And Fusion Fire Risk

Ford is also recalling 5,252 Focus and Fusion vehicles covering model years 2015 to 2018 and 2013 to 2016.

According to recall filings, a clutch defect could damage the transmission assembly and allow fluid to leak onto hot engine or exhaust components. That fluid could ignite and create a fire risk.

The vehicles were previously included in recalls 18V169 and 18V845, but Ford's review found that some repairs may not have fully addressed the issue.

For affected owners, the latest action means vehicles they believed had already been fixed must return to dealerships for further inspection and repairs.

F-150 Lighting Defect

A separate recall affects around 91,000 model year 2018 to 2020 F-150 trucks because of a lighting compliance issue.

Ford said daytime running lamps may remain fully illuminated when drivers switch from Autolamps to Headlamps On mode instead of dimming as required.

The problem violates FMVSS 108 lighting standards and could reduce visibility for other road users. Ford linked the issue to vehicles previously repaired under recall 20V097.

The defect adds to a growing number of cases where software or calibration problems have required manufacturers to revisit earlier recall campaigns.

Free Repairs Available

Ford said dealers will provide inspections, software updates and repairs at no cost to owners. Notification letters are expected to begin arriving on 6 July, with the repair process depending on the specific recall.

The latest recalls highlight a broader challenge for manufacturers: safety campaigns do not always end after the first repair. If corrective work is incomplete, companies may need to reopen cases years later.

Owners of affected vehicles are encouraged to respond once they receive official notification.

Additional RV Recalls

Ford was not the only manufacturer issuing safety notices.

Alliance RV is recalling 1,354 recreational vehicles from model years 2020 to 2026 because an undersized ground wire could overheat and potentially cause a fire. Dealers will inspect and replace the cable free of charge, with notifications expected from 6 July.

We’re here to bring your attention to recalls involving potential fires, vehicle control, seat belts, and more. Stay tuned for more info with our weekly #RecallRoundup, a list of new auto recalls that may affect the safety of you or your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/tuggGOQtC8 — Center for Auto Safety (@Ctr4AutoSafety) June 16, 2026

Winnebago Industries is also recalling 384 model year 2026 to 2027 Revel and Revel Sport RVs because tyre information labels list the wrong tyre size. The issue violates FMVSS 110 requirements and could lead owners to install incorrect replacement tyres. Dealers will provide corrected labels, with notifications expected from 17 July.

For Ford, however, the central issue is not just the original defects but the failure of previous repairs to fully resolve them. Thousands of vehicles that were considered fixed must now return to dealerships, turning a recall story into a wider test of how effectively safety campaigns are managed.