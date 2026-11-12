Foreign pensioners with established lives in France may now have a better chance of becoming French citizens, the interior minister has said, under revised guidance that gives greater weight to where applicants' interests lie.

The clarification could improve the prospects of some British residents, but it changes administrative guidance, not the law, and guarantees no outcome.

Laurent Nuñez set out the position in a letter to Bonnefoy, reported by The Connexion on 11 November 2026. He said the revised assessment guidance was already in place.

How Overseas Pensions Are Assessed

Nuñez said applicants whose pensions come from abroad may now have a better chance of obtaining French citizenship if they can show that the centre of their interests is in France.

He said strong local ties could be demonstrated through factors such as owning a main home in France for more than five years or taking part in community life. He cited previous service as a municipal councillor as an example of civic involvement.

He told Bonnefoy that the revised guidance had already enabled the ministry to take forward several applications awaiting further checks, as well as cases involving applicants who had appealed against refusals. The letter does not say how many applicants have been granted citizenship.

On income, Nuñez referred to pensions being declared in France, not necessarily taxed there. The tax treatment of foreign pensions depends on the applicable double-taxation treaty and the type of pension involved. The letter does not state that applicants must pay French income tax on overseas pensions.

What Naturalisation Applicants Still Need

The revised approach does not remove the other requirements for naturalisation. Applicants must still satisfy the applicable residency, integration, language and other eligibility conditions. The standard route generally requires at least five years' residence, although exceptions exist.

Prefectures assess applications and can reject or adjourn them. The files and decisions are then sent to the interior ministry, which is responsible for naturalisation matters.

An adjournment means an application is postponed, with a specified period or conditions to be met before the applicant can submit a fresh application.

A refusal does not automatically prevent someone from applying again. However, under French administrative rules, a new application made within five years of notification of a refusal may be closed without examination after the authorities consider any new circumstances raised by the applicant.

It remains unclear whether the ministry will reopen applications that have already been closed. Nuñez's letter refers to cases awaiting checks and applications involving appeals, but does not announce an automatic review of completed cases.

The broader framework also includes a circular issued on 2 May 2025 under Bruno Retailleau, Nuñez's predecessor, which remains relevant to naturalisation procedures.

How Brexit Affects Civic Involvement

Brexit has narrowed one route for demonstrating civic involvement. Since 1 February 2020, British citizens without another EU nationality have no longer been eligible to stand in French local elections, according to the French government's Brexit guidance. Britons who also hold another eligible EU nationality are not affected in the same way.

The Connexion reported that an estimated 800 British nationals had served as councillors in France and lost their eligibility to stand for re-election after Brexit.

At the 2014 local elections, 1,525 British candidates stood, making them the largest group of foreign candidates after French nationals. These figures come from the newspaper's reporting and are not given in the government's guidance.