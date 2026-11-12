Lewis Hamilton's outspoken support for Palestine has placed Kim Kardashian under scrutiny, with netizens questioning the Formula 1 champion's reported relationship with the businesswoman amid her brand's commercial expansion into Israel. The controversy erupted after Hamilton visited the Rafah border crossing on the Egyptian side and condemned restrictions on humanitarian aid entering Gaza.

While the Ferrari driver demanded action over Palestinian suffering, critics highlighted Kardashian's SKIMS partnership with an Israeli retailer. Their reactions raised questions about whether the couple's apparent political differences contradict Hamilton's humanitarian advocacy.

Lewis Hamilton Condemns Israel After Witnessing Gaza Aid Restrictions

On 10 November, Hamilton visited Egypt's Rafah border crossing and Egyptian Red Crescent warehouses, where humanitarian supplies are prepared for Gaza. He described seeing food trucks waiting for permission to enter, including one driver who had reportedly been stranded for more than 12 hours.

In an Instagram statement, Hamilton described Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide, an accusation Israel strongly denies. He also criticised restrictions affecting sleeping bags, medical equipment, wheelchairs and footballs intended for Palestinian children.

The seven-time world champion demanded that Israel fulfil its ceasefire obligations and allow aid deliveries. His intervention followed earlier public calls for Palestinian freedom and an end to civilian suffering.

'How Do People With Huge Ideological Gaps Have Functional Relationships?'

Hamilton's statement prompted criticism from netizens questioning his reported romance with Kardashian. One commenter challenged the apparent contradiction between his humanitarian activism and his partner's commercial interests.

'How do people with huge ideological gaps have functional relationships?' the netizen wrote, questioning how Hamilton could visit Rafah while reportedly dating someone whose business operates in Israel.

How do people with huge ideological gaps have functional relationships? How do you feel so strongly about what's happening in Gaza that you go to the Rafah border and then go lay with someone who is making millions of dollars off their stores in Israel? https://t.co/oM7XYh4WZE — Say Beyonceee 🐝🇻🇪 (@SayBeyonceee_) November 12, 2026

Another commenter demanded action from Kardashian, writing, 'good but tell your girlfriend to drop her brands from israel for starter'. The remark shifted attention from Hamilton's statements to whether his reported partner should reconsider her business arrangements.

good but tell your girlfriend to drop her brands from israel for starter https://t.co/dJOoFTsZ2o — Tanjim🍉 (@tanjimology) November 12, 2026

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Brand Expanded Into Israel

In November 2025, SKIMS entered the Israeli market through an exclusive partnership with Irani Corp, the parent company of luxury retailer Factory 54. The arrangement introduced official online sales and plans for dedicated retail spaces.

According to Ynet, the company also planned standalone stores in Israel during 2026. SKIMS described the partnership as part of its long-term commercial ambitions, although the expansion attracted criticism from pro-Palestinian activists.

Is Lewis Hamilton's Relationship With Kim Kardashian Contradicting His Activism?

Hamilton and Kardashian have been romantically linked in media reports, but neither has publicly explained how their views on Gaza compare. Their reported relationship alone cannot establish that they hold opposing political beliefs.

Nevertheless, the backlash exposes a broader debate about celebrity activism and commercial accountability. For critics, Hamilton's appeal for Palestinian rights raises an uncomfortable question: should public advocacy also influence the business relationships and personal choices of those closest to its most prominent supporters?