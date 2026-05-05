Former JPMorgan banker Chirayu Rana has filed new allegations against executive Lorna Hajdini in a Manhattan court. The latest filing includes claims from anonymous witnesses, including one who said they were invited to join an alleged 'threesome.' The documents were filed in May 2026 as part of an ongoing civil case, which JPMorgan maintains is not supported by evidence.

The case has resurfaced in New York's legal system after being briefly withdrawn and then refiled. This latest development follows weeks of back-and-forth legal claims between Rana and Hajdini. Their professional relationship has come under scrutiny due to earlier allegations outlined in court documents, which Hajdini and JPMorgan have denied.

The case has also taken several unexpected turns. At one point, it disappeared from the Manhattan Supreme Court docket before reappearing just days later.

Anonymous Witness Accounts Surface

According to the New York Post, the new filing reportedly includes statements from unnamed individuals who say they witnessed or heard incidents involving Rana and Hajdini. It is worth noting that, because these witnesses are anonymous, their claims have not been tested in court.

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One statement, said to be from a family acquaintance, describes staying in a New York apartment where Hajdini allegedly caused a disturbance during the night. The witness claims she was 'completely naked' and attempted to persuade him to join an encounter with her and Rana. He says he refused several times and later heard what he believed was an argument between them.

A second statement, believed to be from the apartment's owner, describes seeing the pair together on different occasions, including an alleged moment when Hajdini appeared to kiss Rana in public. The same person also claims to have overheard comments during another visit, though these details have not been verified in court.

Rana's legal team argues that these statements support his claims of harassment and pressure. He says he felt forced into situations he did not want and worried about consequences if he refused. Hajdini has not publicly responded to the latest claims.

Internal Review Found No Evidence

JPMorgan has strongly denied the claims made by Rana. The company says it carried out an internal investigation and found no evidence to support his allegations. According to people familiar with the review, the bank checked emails, devices and other records but did not find proof of wrongdoing.

It also said that Hajdini cooperated fully, while Rana did not take part as extensively.

The situation has become more complicated because of other reports about Rana's behaviour while he was working at the bank. Claims suggest he may have misrepresented personal details to obtain time off. These reports are separate from the main lawsuit but are still being discussed alongside it.

Rana has submitted his own evidence, including a psychological report that he says shows he has post-traumatic stress disorder. He claims the alleged incidents affected his mental health and daily life. A therapist's letter mentioned in the case describes symptoms including anxiety and difficulty sleeping. However, the court has not confirmed these medical claims or determined how much weight they may carry in the case.

At present, both sides present very different accounts of what happened in 2024. The court will decide which claims are credible. The case remains ongoing, and judges are expected to decide next whether it should proceed to a full hearing.