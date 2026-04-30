Harvey Weinstein tried to force a young actress into a torturous threesome with another woman before later raping her, Manhattan Supreme Court heard on Tuesday. Jessica Mann, 40, a former actress who is now a cosmetologist and hairstylist, tearfully broke down on the witness stand as she recounted the alleged events for the third time in six years.

The testimony came during the disgraced film producer's third sex crimes trial in New York, where he stands accused of third-degree rape over incidents in 2013. The case has drawn renewed attention to the ongoing legal battles stemming from the #MeToo movement accusations against the 74-year-old Weinstein.

The Alleged Threesome Attempt

The incident allegedly took place in February 2013 at the Montage Beverly Hills hotel. Mann testified that Weinstein tried to force her to participate in a threesome with Italian-born actress Emanuela Postacchini. She described having a full-on breakdown, running into the bathroom and bursting into tears. According to Mann, Weinstein later muttered that he would never try to do that again with her.

AOL reported that Mann told the jury she had entered into what she initially saw as a consensual relationship with Weinstein, hoping it could lead to a loving one. She detailed how he frequently boasted about his immense power in Hollywood, saying things like his friends went very far and his enemies did not step foot in the town.

The account underscored the power imbalance that Mann said influenced her decisions at the time, as she felt his connections could make or break careers in the fiercely competitive entertainment industry.

The Rape Allegation

Just a month later, on 18 March 2013, Mann alleged Weinstein raped her inside a room at the Doubletree Hotel in Midtown Manhattan as reported by News4JAX. 'I said, 'no' over and over, and I tried to leave,' she testified, sobbing. 'He just treated me like he owned me.' She showed jurors how he allegedly pinned her down on the bed by holding her wrists above her head.

In addition, Mann recounted another alleged assault later in 2013 during which she said she passed out because the then-300-pound Weinstein's body was so heavy on top of her. She explained that her fear of his influence in the entertainment industry made her feel unable to easily walk away from the situation, despite repeated attempts to distance herself.

Trial Background

Read more Harvey Weinstein Reveals What He Really Thinks of Adrien Brody, His Ex-Wife Georgina Chapman's Partner Harvey Weinstein Reveals What He Really Thinks of Adrien Brody, His Ex-Wife Georgina Chapman's Partner

This is Mann's third time testifying against Weinstein in Manhattan court. His original 2020 conviction for raping Mann and forcing oral sex on former Project Runway assistant Mimi Haley was overturned by New York's highest court in April 2024. Last year's retrial saw the jury deadlocked on the rape charge involving Mann, though it convicted him on a count related to Haley.

The current proceedings opened with jury selection on 14 April 2026 and are projected to run for around two weeks. Weinstein, who is already serving a 16-year sentence in California for a separate sexual assault conviction from 2023, has pleaded not guilty and denies the latest allegations.

The New York Post shared details of the emotional testimony via its verified Instagram account shortly after the hearing unfolded in court. Mann's cross-examination is set to continue next, with the defence expected to challenge the claims of coercion and argue that any encounters were consensual in nature.