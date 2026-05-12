A new Christian phone network promising to block pornography, LGBTQ-related material and 'gender content' before users even see it has sparked a fierce online debate, with critics comparing the idea to The Handmaid's Tale and warning it resembles the early stages of authoritarian censorship.

The service, called Radiant Mobile, launches this week using T-Mobile's network and says some filters cannot be disabled, even by adult account holders. Supporters call it a faith-based answer to online addiction and explicit content. Others say it crosses into ideological control, with one viral comment reading, 'This is how Gilead starts.'

What Is Radiant Mobile?

Radiant Mobile is a new US-based mobile phone provider launched on 5 May through T-Mobile's infrastructure. The company markets itself as a 'Jesus-centric' alternative to traditional wireless carriers and says it will use network-level filtering to block pornography, explicit websites and some LGBTQ-related material.

Founder Paul Fisher told MIT Technology Review the network is designed to create an online environment 'void of pornography, void of LGBT, void of trans.'

Unlike parental controls or downloadable filtering apps, the restrictions reportedly happen at the network level, meaning some blocked categories cannot be bypassed or disabled by adult subscribers.

Cybersecurity experts told MIT Technology Review this appears to be the first US phone network to introduce permanent adult content blocking at the carrier level.

The company is also planning optional filters targeting what it calls 'sexuality' and 'gender-related content'. Critics quickly questioned how broadly those categories could be interpreted, especially since many mainstream news, education and health sites include LGBTQ topics.

'This Is How Gilead Starts': Internet Reacts

Online reaction exploded across social media after details of the service spread.

Many users mocked the idea, while others said the concept felt unsettlingly close to government-style censorship systems. 'This is how Gilead starts,' one viral comment read, referencing the authoritarian religious regime in The Handmaid's Tale.

Another user joked, 'Is the network just permanently unavailable then?'

Several commenters focused on the phrase 'gender-related content,' questioning what exactly would qualify for blocking. 'Anything that remotely conflicts with the alt-right Christian nationalist worldview,' one Reddit user wrote.

Others pointed out the contradictions in trying to remove 'gender content' from the internet entirely. 'They are going to block words like 'they' and 'their' without considering the consequences,' another commenter joked.

How the Phone Network's Filters Would Actually Work

Details related to the cell network get more interesting from here.

Radiant Mobile is reportedly partnering with Israeli cybersecurity company Allot to manage its filtering system.

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The technology works by categorising websites into content groups, including pornography, violence, gambling, self-harm and sexuality. If a website falls into a blocked category, the page simply will not load on the device.

Experts say this kind of filtering already exists in authoritarian internet systems and some child-protection services, but not usually as a mandatory setting for adult users.

The company cited Yale University's LGBTQ section as an example of content it could restrict separately from the school's main website.

Who Is Behind Radiant Mobile?

Before launching the Christian phone service, Fisher spent decades working in fashion and talent management, representing high-profile models and socialites. He later said he regretted parts of his career and described the phone network idea as a spiritual turning point.

'God is talking to me. Do something in the faith-based industry,' Fisher recalled thinking before starting the company. The company's chief operating officer, Chris Klimis, is a minister who has publicly spoken about concerns over pornography exposure among children and church communities.

Meanwhile, Radiant Mobile has reportedly received $17.5 million (about £13 million) in backing connected to Compax Ventures, while Nvidia executive Roger Bringmann is listed as a lead investor and silent partner.

The company also plans to offer Christian entertainment content, including AI-generated Bible videos and children's programming using licensed fairy tale characters.

Despite backlash online, the company says early demand has been strong.

According to Klimis, Radiant Mobile has already activated 'thousands' of phone plans since its launch, with additional users reportedly on a waitlist.

The company is also promoting 'Covenant Member' incentives for early subscribers, targeting Christian families and churches looking for stricter online filtering tools.

Furthermore, for many, the phone service has become a flashpoint in the growing debate over censorship, religion and who decides what people can see online.