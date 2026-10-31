Claims that Muslims set fire to five churches across France during protests on 17 October 2026 are unsupported, according to a FRANCE 24 Observers investigation.

The allegations circulated widely on social media, with American broadcaster Alex Jones among those sharing misleading footage presented as evidence of the supposed attacks.

The claims followed demonstrations across several French cities, where some protests were accompanied by violence and vandalism.

However, investigators found that photographs and videos used to support the accusations came from unrelated incidents, including fires that never reached a church.

'Five churches set on fire by Muslims?' Fake news by Islamophobic social media accounts ➡️ https://t.co/j5rLtAZeZK https://t.co/yHuGAFNOKJ — FRANCE 24 (@FRANCE24) October 30, 2026

France Church Fire Claims Exposed by Misleading Videos

Jones shared a video on X on 25 October, suggesting it showed one of the alleged church attacks.

But journalists at FRANCE 24 Observers geolocated the footage to Lyon, where a rubbish bin was burning outside an apartment building.

The building was not a church.

Another widely circulated post came from MAGA Nation 47, a pro-Trump account that shared footage appearing to show Saint-Michel Church in Bordeaux burning.

The video actually dated from July and showed a fire originating at a homeless encampment. Local reporting established that the flames did not reach the church.

The misleading posts were not confined to American accounts.

An Italy-based Facebook user, identified as Mauro D., claimed that Muslims had burned five churches to destroy Christianity.

His 23 October post reportedly attracted nearly 10,000 shares.

Yet the accompanying photograph showed Saint-Sulpice Church in Paris during a separate incident in 2019.

That fire damaged a church door, with early police laboratory findings suggesting possible arson.

Neither the photograph nor the older incident establishes any connection to the October protests.

Five French churches burnt today: Leftists beg Muslims “Please stop the burning, there are people in the building.”Islamist arsonists: “We don’t give a FUCK” https://t.co/GSGAa5NxHM — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) October 25, 2026

France Church Fire Investigation Finds One Blaze With Unknown Cause

Maxime Cumunel, vice-president of France's Observatory for Religious Heritage, told FRANCE 24 Observers that no fires from 17 October had been attributed to Muslims.

The organisation, which monitors damage to religious buildings, recorded one church fire around that period.

It occurred at Saint-Médard Church in Fenouillet, near Toulouse.

According to a municipal statement issued on 21 October, the cause remained undetermined.

That distinction matters. An unexplained fire is not evidence of a religiously motivated attack.

The available investigation provides no evidence supporting the claim that Muslims deliberately burned five churches.

France Church Fire Rumours Obscure Documented Vandalism

The false allegations circulated alongside genuine concerns about damage to French religious buildings.

The Observatory reported vandalism during unrest surrounding the October demonstrations, including hateful graffiti at Sainte-Marie-Madeleine des Chartreux Church in Marseille.

Cumunel said fires affect approximately 20 to 30 religious structures annually, often because of deterioration.

The organisation also cited French Interior Ministry figures recording 843 anti-Christian incidents in 2025, a 9% increase from 2024.

Those incidents accounted for 34% of recorded anti-religious acts, with property damage representing 87% of cases.

The figures document real problems, but they do not substantiate the viral allegations.

Observatory vice-president Hadrien Lacoste also highlighted thefts of valuable religious objects, including chalices, as a growing concern.

Meanwhile, the cause of the Fenouillet church fire remains unresolved.