Sarinasadat Hosseiny, 25, along with her mother, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, 47, the grandniece and niece of slain Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, were arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on 3 April. Their green cards were subsequently revoked. General Soleimani, dubbed a terror mastermind, perished in a US airstrike in Baghdad in January 2020.

Following the mother and daughter's Friday arrest, photos and videos of their lavish life have circulated on social media. Hosseiny has since faced criticism online, with netizens highlighting her appearance in Western clothing, including bikinis and evening wear, and not wearing a hijab, noting that similar attire would be subject to legal restrictions in Iran.

Read more Inside the Lavish Life of Slain Iranian General's Niece in the US: 10 Photos of Hamideh Soleimani Afshar Inside the Lavish Life of Slain Iranian General's Niece in the US: 10 Photos of Hamideh Soleimani Afshar

Detention in the US

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the arrests via a press release on Saturday, and said that their green cards have been revoked. The release stated that Afshar, Hosseiny's mother, 'while living in the United States, promoted Iranian regime propaganda, celebrated attacks against American soldiers and military facilities in the Middle East.'

Rubio also said that Afshar 'praised the new Iranian Supreme Leader, denounced America as the "Great Satan," and voiced her unflinching support for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, a designated terror organization.' Afshar's husband has also reportedly been barred from entering the country.

On X, Rubio wrote: 'The Trump Administration will not allow our country to become a home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes.'

Who is Sarinasadat Hosseiny?

Hosseiny, who is reported to be based in Los Angeles, California, has documented a lifestyle centred on travel and social media visibility. Posts attributed to her account show visits to destinations including Miami, Alaska and Las Vegas, alongside nightlife and leisure activities.

Reports indicate that Hosseiny entered the US in 2015 on a student visa and became a green card holder in 2023. Her social media, which has since been deleted, presented a polished and highly curated image.

Lavish and Hijab-Free Life

Online content associated with Hosseiny and her mother highlight their glamorous lifestyles in Los Angeles, their feeds showcasing designer labels, private jet cabins, and yacht-side lounging. Observers have noted that this influencer-ready aesthetic was in stark contrast to their humble suburban neighbourhood. It also appeared inconsistent with any publicly known professional background.

In terms of dress, Hosseiny has been widely discussed for appearing without a hijab in her posts. In Iran, laws governing dress codes for women remain in force under the country's legal framework. According to reporting by the Hindustan Times, one image showed her wearing fishnet stockings and a skirt that did not fully cover her.

Online Reaction and Wider Debate

Since news of the arrest emerged, social media commentary has intensified. Critics have drawn comparisons between Hosseiny's hijab-free lifestyle abroad and the restrictions faced by women in Iran, where wearing a hijab is legally mandated.

Under Iran's 'Hijab and Chastity' law, women who defy the dress code face penalties, including heavy fines that can scale based on their personal assets. Legal repercussions may also involve lengthy prison sentences of up to fifteen years for those deemed to be promoting 'indecency' or repeat offenders.

On X, Masih Alinejad (@AlinejadMasih) posted the story of a woman named Marziyeh, alleging she had been thrown acid on her face for not wearing her hijab properly.

The security forces in Iran threw acid on Marziyeh for not covering her hijab “properly”.



And this one? The grandniece of Qasem Soleimani the slain IRGC commander, in a luxury life in America, without hijab.



Yes for us ordinary women in Iran: show our hair, lose our face,… pic.twitter.com/qMtDxVM1Ei — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) April 5, 2026

The post read: 'The security forces in Iran threw acid on Marziyeh for not covering her hijab "properly". And this one? The grandniece of Qasem Soleimani the slain IRGC commander, in a luxury life in America, without hijab.'

The post continued, 'Yes for us ordinary women in Iran: show our hair, lose our face, beaten by morality police, arrested, blacklisted, and even get killed like Mahsa, Jina Amini. Outside Iran: be connected to the regime, enjoy your freedom.'

Another X user shared the same sentiments by sharing the story of Mahsa Amini, 22, who was arrested by the morality police and was killed for not wearing her hijab in September 2022.

After being arrested by the morality police for not wearing a hijab, Mahsa Amini was killed by the Islamist Regime aged 22.



Meanwhile, here is Sarinasadat Hosseiny, 25, the grandniece of the slain Iranian terror mastermind Gen. Qasem Soleimani, and one of her “scant” US outfits. pic.twitter.com/lSWS8IyrkF — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 5, 2026

Eyewitnesses reported she was beaten while in custody, collapsing and dying three days later. Her death sparked the global 'Woman, Life, Freedom' movement and led to a government crackdown that resulted in hundreds of deaths and thousands of arrests.

One user, Samantha Smith (@SamanthaTaghoy), wrote: 'Sharia for thee, but not for me,' while criticising perceived double standards. The same post alleged that women in Iran face severe consequences for resisting dress code rules, while individuals connected to political elites may experience greater freedoms abroad.

“Sharia for thee, but not for me.”



While the Islamic Regime rapes, mutilates, and massacres women for refusing to wear a hijab or daring to speak out against them…



…the daughters of Regime leaders are drinking, partying, eating caviar, and living a life of luxury in the West. pic.twitter.com/cHgRakhMeM — Samantha Smith (@SamanthaTaghoy) April 5, 2026

Reports from human rights groups indicate the enforcement of dress code laws in Iran continues, with evolving methods such as 'smart surveillance' and more aggressive street patrols.