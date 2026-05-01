More than two decades after its final episode aired, Friends remains a financial and cultural phenomenon. In an era where television content is consumed and forgotten at speed, the enduring success of the sitcom has become something of an anomaly.

Now, Lisa Kudrow has offered a rare glimpse into why the show still resonates — and how its stars continue to earn an estimated £15 million a year.

When Friends concluded in 2004, it marked the end of an era. Yet, unlike many of its contemporaries, the show did not slip quietly into nostalgia. Instead, it found new life through syndication, streaming platforms and global audiences discovering it for the first time.

According to Kudrow, the cast, which includes Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc, still earns around $20 million (approx. £15 million) annually in residuals. The figure is striking, but perhaps more remarkable is the longevity behind it. Few television shows maintain such financial momentum so long after their original run.

The Power of Performance

Kudrow, now 62, suggests the explanation lies not in nostalgia alone but in the performances themselves. Reflecting on the series after the death of Matthew Perry in 2023, she revisited the episodes with a fresh perspective.

For the first time, she said, she was able to appreciate the work as a viewer rather than a participant. She spoke candidly about her co-stars' strengths. Aniston and Cox, she noted, delivered consistently strong performances. Schwimmer and LeBlanc brought a comedic rhythm that elevated scenes. And Perry, in her words, operated on another level entirely.

His portrayal of Chandler Bing, marked by sharp timing and emotional depth, remains one of the defining elements of the show.

Television history is filled with ensemble casts, but few have achieved the balance seen in Friends. The six leads negotiated together, rising from modest early salaries to earning $1 million per episode in later seasons — a move that cemented both their unity and their market value.

That unity translated on screen. The relationships felt authentic, the humour unforced. It is this chemistry, Kudrow believes, that continues to draw viewers back.

She described the show as capturing a kind of innocence — a tone that feels increasingly rare in modern television. While many shows of the 1990s featured well-known comedians, she observed, not all have stood the test of time. Friends, by contrast, still feels relevant.

Comfort in Familiarity

For Kudrow, revisiting the series became something more personal following Perry's passing. Television marathons aired in tribute, offering fans and cast members alike a chance to reconnect with the show.

Watching it again, she found comfort not only in the humour but in the presence of her late co-star. His performance, she said, remained as compelling as ever. It is a sentiment shared widely among fans, many of whom turned to the show during moments of uncertainty or loss. The familiarity of Central Perk and its six regulars has become a form of emotional refuge.

A Legacy Beyond Numbers

The financial success of Friends is undeniable, but its legacy extends far beyond residual payments. It has influenced countless sitcoms, shaped careers and become embedded in popular culture across generations.

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For Kudrow, the experience stands apart from anything that followed. She acknowledged that while each cast member has gone on to achieve individual success, nothing quite compares to what they created together. There was, she suggested, a certain kind of magic at work — one that cannot easily be replicated.

In an industry driven by constant reinvention, Friends offers a reminder that simplicity, when executed well, can endure. Six characters, a handful of sets and sharp writing proved enough to create a global phenomenon.

Twenty-two years on, the numbers speak for themselves. But behind those figures lies something less tangible — a connection with audiences that continues to hold. And as Kudrow's reflections make clear, even those who lived it are still discovering just how special it was.