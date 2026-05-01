Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are weighing plans for a lavish Paris wedding as early as June, with the singer said to be eager to walk down the aisle before rival Taylor Swift's reported July nuptials.

The rumoured ceremony would cap a whirlwind 10‑month romance between the Firework star and Canada's former prime minister, who were recently photographed in full festival mode at Coachella, Closer Online reports.

The reports came after weeks of increasingly public displays of affection from Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau, who began dating last July after both emerged from long-term relationships.

Their pairing, improbable on paper, has quickly become one of the most dissected celebrity couplings of the year: a pop powerhouse worth hundreds of millions and a 54‑year‑old ex-leader reshaping his image in a backwards cap and skinny jeans.

The relationship has not been without turbulence. During the Coachella weekend, actress Ruby Rose used social media to accuse Perry of sexually assaulting her on a night out in Australia in 2010. Melbourne police have since confirmed they are investigating an alleged historical sexual assault.

Representatives for Perry have 'strenuously' denied the allegation and called it 'categorically false.'

A source close to the singer said Perry is acutely aware of the potential fallout for Justin Trudeau's carefully managed public persona, particularly as his team is understood to be assessing the possible reputational damage.

'Katy can't help but worry about how it could impact things with Justin,' the insider said, adding that the very fact his advisers have to discuss it has 'added to Katy's embarrassment.'

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau And A Whirlwind Plan For Paris

Despite the pressure, those around the couple say the talk in private has turned decisively towards marriage. After a year in which Perry's decade-long relationship with Orlando Bloom ended and her engagement quietly dissolved, she is said to have decided that 2026 should not be a rerun of heartbreak but a reset. The source described her as 'totally gaga over Justin,' convinced he is 'the man she's been dreaming of her whole life.'

This is not uncharted territory for Perry. She wed comedian Russell Brand in a rapid-fire romance in 2010, only for the marriage to collapse within a year. Later, she slowed everything down with Bloom, wary of repeating past mistakes, and that still ended badly.

Friends now say she has concluded that there are 'no hard and fast rules,' and that overthinking it did not save her before.

Talks between Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau about tying the knot have reportedly been going on for 'the last couple of months.'

Perry is due to be in Europe for a run of summer shows from 18 June, starting in Spain. That timetable has fuelled one particularly striking idea.

'They both love the idea of getting married in Paris,' the insider said, calling the French capital a city with 'a lot of meaning for both of them.'

Big Money, Bigger Guest List And The Swift Question

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If it happens, nobody is pretending it would be intimate. The same source paints a picture of a 'huge wedding' in Paris, with 'a couple of hundred people' flown in and put up in style for a three-day extravaganza.

Between them, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are plugged into politics, Hollywood, music and high finance. The expectation, among those already gossiping about invitations, is of a guest list to match.

Perry's net worth runs into the hundreds of millions, and she is said to be enjoying 'spending a small fortune living it up around the world with Justin.' Trudeau, no stranger to privilege himself, has reportedly been introduced to a 'new level of spending.'

Money, the insider insisted, 'will be no object' for this wedding. Their behaviour, in the words of one observer, is 'very over the top,' more like 'twenty-somethings enjoying a wild college romance' than 'two middle-aged divorcees.'

Hovering over all of this is Swift. Heat magazine has reported that Taylor Swift is planning to wed NFL star Travis Kelce on 3 July. The history between Perry and Swift is well documented, a long-running pop-culture feud that only recently cooled.

According to the source, Perry 'would love to beat frenemy Taylor Swift down the aisle.' They insist that it is not the primary motivation for a mooted June date, but concede it would be 'an added bonus.'

Away from the spectacle, there are quieter, more domestic ambitions at play. In January, an insider said Perry has 'made no secret of wanting at least one other child' and sees Trudeau as 'the perfect fit for where she's at in life right now.' At 41, she is said to feel she has 'no time to waste.'

Yet not everyone in their inner circles is cheering from the sidelines. Friends on both sides, according to the original reporting, are worried that the relationship has become 'all-consuming' at a point when both are 'only just starting to heal' from the breakdown of long relationships.

Trudeau split from television host Sophie Grégoire in 2023 after 18 years of marriage; they share three children, Xavier, 18, Ella-Grace, 17, and Hadrien, 12. Perry, for her part, went from 'crying about the end of her relationship with Orlando' to 'completely obsessed with Justin' in what some close to her regard as a classic rebound pattern.

'People are happy for them, but there are also a lot of raised eyebrows,' the insider said. A few have apparently urged her to slow down, to little effect.