Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban finalised their divorce in January 2026 after 19 years of marriage, prompting renewed speculation that co-star Simon Baker may have influenced the split. The 58-year-old actress was seen holding hands with Baker, 56, at the New York premiere of their new series Scarpetta earlier this month, coinciding with promotional interviews that highlighted their effortless chemistry. Insiders maintain that it is merely harmless banter, yet the timing has sparked conversation from Hollywood to Nashville.

Nicole Kidman and Simon Baker set tongues wagging at the Scarpetta premiere with a cosy red‑carpet appearance. Their undeniable chemistry has fueled fresh romance rumours.#NicoleKidman #SimonBaker #Scarpetta

Read on https://t.co/gOQopBF5EV pic.twitter.com/esaHPUOJqw — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) March 19, 2026

Kidman filed for divorce in late September 2025 citing irreconcilable differences, ending a union that produced two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15. The couple, who wed in Australia in 2006, had seemed rock-solid through Urban's rehab stints and Kidman's red-carpet triumphs, but cracks appeared quietly.

Court papers in Tennessee outlined no spousal support needed, given their hefty earnings, and a parenting plan signed weeks earlier suggested things had soured long before.

Read more Are Nicole Kidman, Simon Baker Dating? The 'Deliberate' Truth Behind That Hand-Holding Photo Are Nicole Kidman, Simon Baker Dating? The 'Deliberate' Truth Behind That Hand-Holding Photo

Friendship Roots

This is not the first occasion Baker's name has circulated around Kidman's circle. Their connection dates back decades through his ex-wife Rebecca Rigg, whom Kidman befriended as teenagers while auditioning for Australian TV roles such as Winners in 1985. Rigg and Kidman formed an immediate bond, later relocating to the United States in pursuit of stardom. Kidman subsequently became godmother to the Riggs' son Harry, now 24, as well as to Claude, 27, and actress Stella, 32.

Friends paint a picture of playful tension. 'Simon, Rebecca and Nicole were great friends for decades,' one insider shared with the Daily Mail. 'Rebecca would always tease him that he liked Nicole better than he liked her.

Simon was known to flirt openly with Nicole, a behaviour that appeared to cause no concern for Rebecca and soon became a running joke. One Halloween party over 20 years ago in the Hollywood Hills saw Rigg, 58, arrive dressed as a dominatrix, handcuffs in Baker's grasp, while Kidman opted to forgo a costume entirely.

'Rebecca said she had no doubt Simon was turned on by Nicole,' the source recalled, 'even though she was wearing an outrageously sexy get-up.' They all chuckled, thick as thieves, though some privately pondered if Baker harboured a real crush.

Rigg stuck by Kidman through her brutal 2001 divorce from Tom Cruise, then warmed to Urban when the couples socialised amid packed schedules. Baker and Rigg parted in 2020 after 29 years; Kidman stayed neutral, leaning girlishly towards Rigg. 'Nicole wasn't torn when Rebecca and Simon split,' the insider noted. 'She stayed friends with both, but was closer to Rebecca.'

Split Fuels Simon Baker Speculation

Fast-forward to Scarpetta, where Kidman and Baker play spouses, their second on-screen pairing after a 2022 Roar episode. At the premiere, Chanel-clad Kidman beams, hand-in-hand with Baker amid co-stars like Jamie Lee Curtis.

New Look at Nicole Kidman and Simon Baker as Dr. Kay Scarpetta and Benton Wesley in ‘SCARPETTA’ 🫆 pic.twitter.com/D2WCimpamG — W Spotlight (@wsptlight) March 11, 2026

IInterviews have amplified the speculation. Kidman told Australia's Daily Telegraph that she did not find the kiss unusual, noting that they had previously kissed on the cheek, hugged frequently, and even lived in the same house. Referring to Rigg, she added that Baker had been married to the woman she grew up with for a significant portion of his life, 29 years, suggesting that their shared history created a natural bond that required no effort and simply resonated between them.

Cynics smell publicity stunt. 'Nicole loves that there is talk of a relationship brewing with Simon, because it gets eyes and ears on their show,' a second source claimed. 'And for now it's innocent enough to let it be. They are great friends who love each other, but they aren't in love. Their relationship is strictly platonic.'

Still, post-divorce optics sting. Months back, Urban faced his own heat over 25-year-old country singer Karley Scott Collins, an opener on his tour. She blasted the links as 'absolutely RIDICULOUS and untrue' on Instagram.

Neither Kidman nor Urban has publicly analysed the break-up, nor commented on any third-party involvement. Kidman told Variety that the focus remains on embracing what is positive, valuing family: she expressed gratitude for maintaining her family as it is and moving forward, emphasising that they remain a family and will continue to be so.

Urban, according to insiders, appears unfazed by the Baker speculation, with sources stating that he has more pressing matters than to dwell on Kidman's friendships or romantic life.