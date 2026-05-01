The upcoming Resident Evil movie has officially locked in its release date, with director Zach Cregger confirming the film will arrive in cinemas later this year.

The new adaptation, titled Resident Evil, will not retell existing video game storylines such as Leon Kennedy's journey, instead offering an original survival horror narrative set within the franchise universe. Actor Austin Abrams leads the cast as a new character navigating the outbreak chaos of Raccoon City.

Release Date Confirmed for 2026 Cinema Launch

The film is scheduled for a global theatrical release on 18 September 2026. It marks a new cinematic direction for the long-running survival horror franchise, which has previously seen multiple film adaptations loosely based on Capcom's games.

Rather than adapting established plots, the new movie is positioned as a standalone story within the Resident Evil universe. It takes place during the outbreak of the T-virus, the bioweapon responsible for transforming humans into zombies and mutating creatures.

Original Story Set in Raccoon City Outbreak

Speaking to the PlayStation blog, Director Zach Cregger has confirmed that the film is set during the catastrophic events of Raccoon City, but it will not directly follow the narrative of any existing game entries. Instead, it focuses on a new character named Bryan, played by Austin Abrams, who becomes trapped in the unfolding crisis.

Bryan is described as an ordinary individual with no specialised combat training, thrust into a survival scenario where he must move through dangerous environments while avoiding infected creatures. The narrative follows a simple structure inspired by survival objectives, with the character moving from one location to another under escalating threat.

The film retains core franchise elements such as the Umbrella Corporation, the T-virus outbreak, and the collapse of urban environments under biological disaster conditions.

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Director Focuses on Survival Horror Mechanics

Cregger has drawn heavily from gameplay design, particularly from Resident Evil 2, which he cited as a key influence. The director emphasises resource management, limited ammunition, and strategic decision-making as central themes translated into cinematic form.

He has also highlighted weapon progression as a storytelling device, mirroring how players begin with basic firearms and gradually acquire stronger equipment. This includes pistols, shotguns, and later military-grade weapons, reflecting the escalating intensity of survival scenarios.

'I wanted to keep true to like [in the games], you start with a pistol, you graduate to a shotgun, and then eventually you find an MP5. You're always worried about how many bullets you have, and you're getting injured and all those things. So it was such a fun challenge for me to try and write a game as a movie,' the director said.

Cregger's approach prioritises tension and vulnerability over action-heavy sequences, aiming to replicate the pacing and pressure of survival horror gameplay.

Expanding Environments and Constant Escalation

The film's environments are designed to evolve continuously, echoing the structure of the original games. While early sequences take place in confined spaces, such as police station-style interiors, the narrative expands into underground facilities, garages, and other interconnected zones.

Each location introduces a new form of danger, maintaining constant pressure on the protagonist. This design reflects the franchise's emphasis on exploration, environmental storytelling, and progressive escalation of threats.

Cregger has described the film as a journey-driven narrative, where no single location remains static for long.

Cast and New Character Approach

Austin Abrams stars as Bryan, the central figure of the story. The character is intended to represent an everyman perspective, reflecting how an average person might respond if placed inside a Resident Evil outbreak scenario.

Rather than portraying a trained soldier or established franchise hero, Bryan is written as inexperienced and reactive, relying on instinct rather than skill. This approach aligns with the film's focus on immersion and survival realism.

The supporting cast includes Paul Walter Hauser and Zach Cherry, alongside Seána Kerslake and Johnno Wilson, who are all set to play key roles in the unfolding survival horror narrative.