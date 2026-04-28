Jennifer Lopez has reportedly pulled back from a rumoured off-screen romance with Brett Goldstein because the British comic does not match Ben Affleck's celebrity stature.

Sources close to the production of the upcoming film Office Romance claim that while the pair shared undeniable chemistry on set, the connection has cooled significantly as the reality of Lopez's 'A-list' expectations set in.

Despite the Jennifer Lopez Brett Goldstein romance dominating tabloid headlines for months, insiders suggest the singer is not ready to settle for anyone who falls short of the global profile held by her former husband.

Following the seismic Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez divorce filed in August 2024, the Savage singer is reportedly prioritising status and 'star power' in her next long-term partner.

WHY DID 56-YEAR-OLD JENNIFER LOPEZ DIVORCE 53-YEAR-OLD BEN AFFLECK AND FALL FOR 45-VEAR-OLD BRETT GOLDSTEIN? pic.twitter.com/4F6YCUpl3m — Julianne (@JULI_Julianne_0) April 13, 2026

The Office Romance Connection: From Set Flings To Friendzones

The sparks reportedly began flying during the filming of the Office Romance movie JLoproject, a romantic comedy written by Goldstein himself. As a two-time Emmy winner and the creative force behind Ted Lasso, Goldstein brought a sharp, intellectual wit to the production that initially captivated Lopez. Witnesses on the Warner Bros. set described the pair as 'inseparable' in between takes, leading to widespread speculation that Lopez had finally found a replacement for Affleck.

However, the transition from professional collaboration to a private relationship appears to have stalled. According to reports from Heat Magazine, the 55-year-old superstar has shifted the 45-year-old actor into a 'friendzone scenario'. While she reportedly found the attention flattering during a difficult period, the Jennifer Lopez breakup news cycle has highlighted a recurring theme: any new suitor must be able to withstand the intense global scrutiny that comes with being 'Mr. J.Lo'.

[DEUXMOI EXCLUSIVE]

INSIDE JENNIFER LOPEZ AND BRETT GOLDSTEIN'S OFF-SCREEN CONNECTIONhttps://t.co/NSRp7Og0se — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) April 22, 2026

The A-List Standard: Why Ben Affleck Still Casts A Shadow

The primary obstacle for Goldstein appears to be the 'Affleck effect'. For over two decades, the JLo Ben Affleck comparison has been the yardstick by which all her partners are measured. Affleck, an Oscar-winning director and established leading man, embodies a level of Hollywood royalty few can match. Insiders claim that Lopez feels her next public relationship must be a 'power move' to counter the narrative of being 'dumped so publicly' by Affleck.

This focus on Hollywood A-list relationships places immense pressure on anyone entering Lopez's orbit. While Brett Goldstein-Ted Lasso has made him a household name in the UK and among US comedy fans, he lacks the decades of tabloid dominance and box-office clout associated with the 'Bennifer' era. For Lopez, the 'lovely guy' persona may be enough for a creative partnership, but it reportedly lacks the 'edge' required for her next high-stakes romantic chapter.

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez Kisses and Tells! Single Singer Snubs Ex Ben Affleck and Says New Co-star Brett Goldstein Is 'The Best' at Locking Lips https://t.co/ysYI26INoa pic.twitter.com/q8fgZJuq09 — Radar Online (@radar_online) November 29, 2025

Fact-Checking The Rebound: Is It Just Gossip?

The celebrity rebound rumours are further complicated by Goldstein's own history of self-deprecating humour. Fans recently rediscovered a 2022 clip from his Films To Be Buried With podcast where he joked about his 'crush' on Lopez. Upon hearing of her marriage to Affleck, he quipped, 'Maybe all hope is dead.' This lighthearted commentary has now been weaponised by the media as proof of a 'long-running obsession', though friends of the actor insist he is far more discreet than the headlines suggest.

Looking at Jennifer Lopez's dating history, she has often moved quickly between high-profile figures, from Sean 'Diddy' Combs to Alex Rodriguez. In each case, her partners were at the pinnacle of their respective industries. While Brett Goldstein's net worth is estimated at a healthy $15 million (approx. £12 million), it is a fraction of the $150 million Affleck is estimated to have. In the world of elite branding, these figures matter as much as personal chemistry.

Ben Affleck peleando con JLo y ella sonriendo para disimular. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/mGN55vZiv6 — ESTRELLA (@Nereura9) April 23, 2026

The Future Of Office Romance: Professionalism Over Passion

As the promotional cycle for Office Romance nears, both stars are expected to maintain a professional front. The film, which was secured by Warner Bros. in a competitive bidding war, remains one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Whether the rumours of a 'friendzone' are true or merely a strategic pivot to focus on the film's success, the narrative remains focused on Lopez's inability to escape the Affleck shadow.

For now, the Jennifer Lopez-Brett Goldstein romance appears to be a casualty of Hollywood's rigid social hierarchy. If the reports are accurate, Goldstein has joined a long list of successful men who found that being an Emmy-winning talent isn't always enough to match the ghost of a 'Bennifer' past.