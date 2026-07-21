Coffee drinkers can safely enjoy up to five cups a day without increasing their risk of heart disease, as long as they avoid sugary extras and energy drinks, according to a new review of evidence published on 20 July in the American Heart Association's journal Circulation.

The scientific statement, led by Dr Gregory M Marcus of the University of California, San Francisco, concludes that around 400 mg of caffeine a day from coffee appears safe for most healthy adults' hearts.

The guidance reflects a wide-ranging review of recent studies on coffee, caffeine and cardiovascular health. Researchers working with the American Heart Association (AHA) sifted through data on everything from blood pressure and cholesterol to heart rhythm problems, attempting to untangle long‑standing mixed messages about whether coffee is friend or foe to the heart.

Their verdict is more reassuring than many might expect, but it comes with caveats. The 'up to five cups' figure refers to plain, caffeinated black coffee. Once people start pouring in flavoured syrups, sugar and cream, the drink changes from a simple stimulant to a calorie bomb, and that, the AHA warns, can quickly undermine any potential benefits.

Coffee, Caffeine and the Heart: What the Research Says

In the Circulation statement, coffee emerges as a surprisingly neutral and in some respects positive player in heart health when consumed in moderation. The AHA panel reports that caffeinated coffee without added sugars, flavours or cream was associated in observational research with a lower risk of Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, heart failure and some forms of irregular heart rhythm.

Those links do not prove that coffee itself is responsible, and the authors are careful not to oversell the drink as a magic shield. But taken together, the data push back against the old assumption that regular coffee inevitably strains the heart.

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The tone shifts sharply, however, when the discussion moves from coffee to high-dose caffeine products. 'High doses of caffeine, such as those found in energy drinks including energy shots, may have harmful effects on the heart and should be avoided,' Dr Marcus said in an AHA news release. He serves as chair of the Association's scientific statement volunteer writing group.

The concern here is not subtle. The research cited by the AHA links very high caffeine intake to an increased risk of high blood pressure and arrhythmias, the irregular heart rhythms that can occasionally trigger more serious complications. Some energy shots can pack three to four times more caffeine per fluid ounce than a standard cup of caffeinated coffee, leaving the heart suddenly flooded rather than gently nudged.

How You Brew Your Coffee Also Matters for the Heart

The review digs into an often-overlooked detail that will make some aficionados wince. Unfiltered coffee including espresso, French press, Turkish and boiled styles contains a compound associated with higher levels of LDL, the so‑called 'bad' cholesterol.

That does not mean a morning espresso is off-limits, but it does complicate the simple 'coffee is fine' headline. Filtered coffee removes much of that cholesterol‑raising component, which is one reason drip‑brewed coffee tends to look slightly better on lipid measures in clinical research. For people already battling high cholesterol, the distinction is more than academic.

The AHA authors also point out that coffee is only one piece of the caffeine picture. Tea, many soft drinks and even chocolate can contribute meaningfully to total daily intake. Anyone edging close to that 400 mg threshold may not realise how quickly extra cups of tea or cans of cola push them over the line.

Despite the confident‑sounding numbers, the statement leans on nuance rather than a blanket prescription. 'Although research suggests that caffeine consumption may be associated with certain cardiovascular benefits for some people, it's important to remember that there is no 'one-size-fits-all' strategy for safe caffeine consumption,' Dr Marcus said. He stressed that people can respond very differently to the same dose of caffeine depending on age, medications, underlying health conditions, genetics and how quickly their bodies metabolise it.

That individual variability is the unanswered question running beneath the AHA's guidance. The document calls for more research on how caffeine from different sources affects different groups, and does not claim to have stitched up the debate for good.

The message for most healthy adults is both permissive and slightly pointed. Coffee itself, in moderate quantities and without the dessert‑style trimmings, does not appear to hurt the heart and may even help. Replace it with highly caffeinated energy shots, drown it in sugar or ignore existing heart problems, and that comfortable picture starts to crumble.