Drinking your morning coffee could be doing more than helping you wake up. According to a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association (AHA), consuming up to five cups of coffee a day may lower the risk of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes for most adults.

However, the report also warns that how you prepare your coffee may determine whether it supports or harms your cardiovascular health, offering fresh guidance that challenges years of mixed advice about caffeine consumption.

Coffee Linked To Lower Heart Disease and Stroke Risk

The AHA's scientific statement, published in the journal Circulation, found that consuming up to 400 milligrams of caffeine daily, roughly equivalent to three to five 8-ounce cups of coffee, is considered safe for most healthy adults.

Researchers reviewed recent clinical studies and found that habitual coffee consumption is associated with a lower risk of several cardiovascular conditions. These include heart failure, stroke, Type 2 diabetes and certain irregular heart rhythms.

The review also highlighted evidence that patients who had undergone treatment for an irregular heart rhythm experienced a 39 per cent lower risk of the condition returning when they consumed coffee regularly. Meanwhile, habitual coffee drinkers were found to have a 20 to 30 per cent lower risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

Dr Jennifer Miao, a board-certified cardiologist and fellow with the ABC News Medical Unit, said: 'Coffee is potentially linked to lower risks of Type 2 diabetes, stroke, and heart failure, though its relationship with blood pressure is complex and data isn't entirely consistent across the board.'

Why Your Brewing Method Matters

While the findings point to potential health benefits, the AHA stressed that not all coffee is created equal.

The reported cardiovascular benefits apply specifically to paper-filtered coffee and instant coffee. These preparation methods remove much of a naturally occurring compound called cafestol.

Unfiltered coffee, including French press, espresso and Turkish coffee, retains higher levels of cafestol. According to the AHA, the compound can raise low-density lipoprotein (LDL), commonly known as 'bad' cholesterol.

Elevated LDL cholesterol is a recognised risk factor for heart disease because it contributes to plaque build-up in the arteries over time.

The findings suggest that choosing a filtered brew may offer greater long-term heart health benefits than regularly drinking unfiltered varieties.

Energy Drinks Carry Different Cardiovascular Risks

The AHA also made a clear distinction between naturally brewed coffee and synthetic caffeine products.

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Unlike coffee, energy drinks, caffeine shots and caffeine pills have consistently been associated with harmful cardiovascular effects. Research cited by the organisation links these products to sudden increases in blood pressure and episodes of irregular heart rhythms, even among otherwise healthy adults.

Miao said: 'The AHA distinguishes between coffee and energy drinks, which can pose significant cardiovascular harm. In large amounts, energy drinks can trigger life-threatening heart rhythm issues and even cardiac arrest.'

The statement noted that coffee's potential health benefits may not come from caffeine alone. Researchers believe other naturally occurring compounds in coffee may provide antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects that contribute to improved cardiovascular health.

Genetics on How Your Body Handles Caffeine

The report also found that caffeine affects people differently because of genetic variations.

A liver enzyme gene known as CYP1A2 determines how quickly an individual metabolises caffeine. While some people can comfortably consume up to 400 milligrams a day, others may experience sleep disruption, anxiety or increases in blood pressure after much smaller amounts.

Researchers also noted that adding large amounts of sugar, flavoured syrups and creamers may reduce coffee's overall health benefits, although further research is needed.

Despite the encouraging findings, doctors continue to recommend moderation. People with existing heart disease or those at increased risk of cardiovascular conditions are advised to speak to their healthcare provider about how much coffee or caffeine is appropriate for them.

Miao added: 'Consume caffeine in moderation, not solely for potential health benefits. Everyone's sensitivity is different, so if you have any underlying conditions or concerns, please talk to your doctor.'