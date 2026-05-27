Donald Trump Reveals Plans to Watch Knicks in NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden

Speaking during a recent Cabinet meeting, Trump revealed that he expects to be present for one of the Finals matchups after the Knicks secured their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999. With New York City buzzing over the team's unexpected surge, the possibility of a sitting president watching the Knicks on basketball's biggest stage has only added to the growing excitement around Madison Square Garden.

'I think I'll be going,' Trump said when asked about attending the games. He also praised Knicks owner James Dolan, calling him 'a great guy' while celebrating the team's remarkable season.

Q: Are you going to the Knicks game?



TRUMP: I was going to go on Wednesday, but they closed it out very quickly. I think I'll be going to one of the games. pic.twitter.com/UvQXxtqzXl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 27, 2026

The president had reportedly planned to attend a possible Game 5 matchup during the Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden. However, those plans changed after the Knicks completed a dominant four-game sweep over the Cleveland Cavaliers, eliminating the need for additional games in the series.

A Truly Historic Run for the New York Knicks

Trump's appearance at the NBA Finals could make history. According to reports, no sitting US president has previously attended an NBA Finals game in person. Security discussions are reportedly under way as officials consider the logistics of a possible visit to Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks are expected to host Games 3 and 4 of the championship series in June.

The Knicks' stunning playoff run has become one of the biggest sports stories of the year. Led by All-Star guard Jalen Brunson, the team has won 11 straight postseason games and reached the Finals after years of frustration and rebuilding. Brunson was unanimously named Eastern Conference Finals MVP after helping lead New York through a dominant playoff stretch.

For Knicks fans, the Finals appearance marks the end of a 27-year drought. The franchise last reached the NBA Finals in 1999 during the Patrick Ewing era, when the team lost to the San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks have not won an NBA championship since 1973, making the current playoff run one of the most emotional and celebrated moments in modern franchise history.

🇺🇸 The New York Knicks are going to the NBA Finals.



27 years of pain. One sweep to end it.



Madison Square Garden hasn't seen this in a generation.



Tonight it gets to.pic.twitter.com/eP98gn15GF — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 26, 2026

This season's success has transformed the atmosphere throughout New York City. Massive crowds have gathered outside Madison Square Garden after playoff victories, while celebrities including Spike Lee, Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller and Tracy Morgan have regularly appeared courtside during the postseason.

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The Knicks' turnaround has been years in the making. Since Leon Rose became team president in 2020, the organisation has steadily rebuilt its roster and culture. Key additions such as Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Brunson helped transform New York from a struggling franchise into a legitimate title contender.

The team is now awaiting the winner of the Western Conference Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs. Oklahoma City currently leads the series 3-2, with Game 6 scheduled for May 28.

Meanwhile, ticket prices for the Finals at Madison Square Garden have surged to historic levels as fans scramble for seats. Some lower-bowl tickets are reportedly selling for thousands of dollars amid growing anticipation that the Knicks could finally end their championship drought.